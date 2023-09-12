Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SPORTS LINGO

Name the sport most closely associated with the term. (e.g., Blue line. Answer: Hockey.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Caddy

Answer________

2. Dribble

Answer________

3. Gridiron

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Ad court

Answer________

5. Deke

Answer________

6. Gutter

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Eagle

Answer________

8. Trifecta

Answer________

9. Travelling

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Golf. 2. Basketball. 3. Football (American). 4. Tennis. 5. Hockey. 6. Bowling. 7. Golf. 8. Horse racing. 9. Basketball.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

