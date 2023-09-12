Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS LINGO
Name the sport most closely associated with the term. (e.g., Blue line. Answer: Hockey.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Caddy
Answer________
2. Dribble
Answer________
3. Gridiron
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Ad court
Answer________
5. Deke
Answer________
6. Gutter
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Eagle
Answer________
8. Trifecta
Answer________
9. Travelling
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Golf. 2. Basketball. 3. Football (American). 4. Tennis. 5. Hockey. 6. Bowling. 7. Golf. 8. Horse racing. 9. Basketball.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
