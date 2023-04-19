Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: RED
(e.g., It separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula. Answer: The Red Sea.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In which city is Red Square?
Answer________
2. What is the name of Detroit’s NHL team?
Answer________
3. It is the “Red Planet.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He founded the first settlement in Greenland.
Answer________
5. These bishops below the pope wear red attire.
Answer________
6. A cockscomb is red. What is it?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. La Croix-Rouge is better known by this name.
Answer________
8. In a German fairy tale, who is the sister of Rose-Red?
Answer________
9. From which country is Red Stripe beer?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Moscow. 2. Detroit Red Wings. 3. Mars. 4. Erik the Red. 5. Cardinals. 6. The fleshy crest on the top of a rooster’s head. 7. The Red Cross. 8. Snow White. 9. Jamaica.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
