(e.g., It separates Africa from the Arabian Peninsula. Answer: The Red Sea.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. In which city is Red Square?

2. What is the name of Detroit’s NHL team?

3. It is the “Red Planet.”

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. He founded the first settlement in Greenland.

5. These bishops below the pope wear red attire.

6. A cockscomb is red. What is it?

PH.D. LEVEL

7. La Croix-Rouge is better known by this name.

8. In a German fairy tale, who is the sister of Rose-Red?

9. From which country is Red Stripe beer?

ANSWERS: 1. Moscow. 2. Detroit Red Wings. 3. Mars. 4. Erik the Red. 5. Cardinals. 6. The fleshy crest on the top of a rooster’s head. 7. The Red Cross. 8. Snow White. 9. Jamaica.

