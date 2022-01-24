Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WEATHER SONGS
(e.g., Rod Stewart asked this question about the rain. Answer: "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This song about raindrops was featured in the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
Answer________
2. Gene Kelly sang the title song in this 1952 musical romantic comedy.
Answer________
3. Elton John sang this tribute to Marilyn Monroe.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This title of this Bob Dylan song follows the words "The answer my friend is ..."
Answer________
5. The title of this song by the Carpenters precedes the lyrics "...always get me down."
Answer________
6. George Harrison wrote the song titled "Here Comes the ____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This song by Prince opens with the line "I never meant to cause you any sorrow."
Answer________
8. The title of this song by The Doors is "Riders on the ____."
Answer________
9. The title of this Neil Sedaka song is "_____ in the Rain."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head." 2. "Singin' in the Rain." 3. "Candle in the Wind." 4. "Blowin' in the Wind." 5. "Rainy Days and Mondays." 6. Sun. 7. "Purple Rain." 8. Storm. 9. Laughter.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.