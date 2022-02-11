Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HEART
(e.g., Ann and Nancy Wilson are associated with this rock band. Answer: Heart.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. These tubes carry blood away from your heart.
Answer________
2. Your heart is divided into how many chambers?
Answer________
3. On what special day of the year is a heart symbol often used?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A 1968 film titled "The Heart is a Lonely ____."
Answer________
5. What animal has three hearts?
Answer________
6. Joseph Conrad wrote the novella "Heart of ____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What was the Jarvik-7?
Answer________
8. The upper heart chambers are atria, and the lower chambers are _____.
Answer________
9. Who wrote the short story "The Tell-Tale Heart"?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arteries. 2. Four. 3. Valentine's Day. 4. Hunter. 5. Octopus. 6. Darkness. 7. An artificial heart. 8. Ventricles. 9. Edgar Allan Poe.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
