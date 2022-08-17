Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BREAK WHAT?
Each answer is two words, and the first word is "break." (e.g., Expel intestinal gas. Answer: Break wind.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Make neither profit nor loss.
Answer________
2. A forcible entry, as into a building or room, for an illegal purpose.
Answer________
3. End a romantic relationship.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Share a meal with someone.
Answer________
5. A physical, mental or nervous collapse.
Answer________
6. An escape from a prison or jail.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To withdraw from an organization or from a group.
Answer________
8. A situation in tennis in which the receiver can win the game with the next point.
Answer________
9. To take down a tent or tents when ready to leave.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Break even. 2. Break in (break into). 3. Break up (break with, break off). 4. Break bread. 5. Break down. 6. Break out. 7. Break away. 8. Break point. 9. Break camp.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.