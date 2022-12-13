ACROSS
1 Saber
6 Snooze
11 __ belli
16 Exposed
21 Fanaticism
22 Jeweled headband
23 Deliver a speech
24 All
25 Ego __
26 Language spoken in Siberia
27 Sicily neighbor
28 Claw
29 Term in tennis
30 Engrave
32 Marine plant
34 Laconic
36 Ending for lemon or lime
37 Love god
39 Behaves
41 Go from place to place
43 Agt.
44 Former spouses
45 An intoxicant
48 Swindle
50 Raised platform
52 Kind of bear
55 Burden
57 Walked on
59 Worker on a tour
63 With
64 Botch
66 Sausage variety
68 Breathe hard
69 Optimistic
70 Internet address (Abbr.)
72 Arboreal animal
73 Elastic wood
74 "Yikes!"
75 Get along
76 Jargon
78 "__ Fledermaus"
79 Fever
80 Singalong fun
82 Mug
83 Giant god
85 Skinflint
86 Shoe part
87 Swamp
88 Half diam.
89 Angry
90 Bobbin
93 "Sinker" for breakfast
95 Evil spell
96 Made of clay
100 Damage
101 Table part
102 Talked wildly
104 Throw
105 Mex. neighbor
106 Massage
107 Part of MLB
109 Nothing
110 Arm bone
111 Small bird
112 Does away with
115 Wine variety
117 Portion
118 Thin, as soup
119 "__ __ I cared!"
121 Insect eggs
122 Concealed
123 Otary
125 Field cover
127 Tell in advance
129 Free ticket
132 Lowe or Reiner
134 Anchor
136 __ Minor
137 For one
141 Common abbr.
142 Disgust
144 Pole on a ship
146 Patriot Nathan __
148 Mine's yield
149 Fear
151 Food fish
153 Of ships of war
155 Ave __
157 Drumming Beatle
158 Overact
159 Desire
160 Bishop's hat
161 Horse opera
162 Appraised
163 Loathed
164 Collect
DOWN
1 Beam
2 Leggy bird
3 __ __ a customer
4 Estuary
5 Valley
6 A kind of plaster
7 Seaside tower
8 Pinna
9 Actor __ Estrada
10 Horse in a race
11 Small
12 Macaw genus
13 Season
14 Sheer
15 Burned the surface of
16 __ noire
17 Actress __ Gardner
18 Take it easy
19 Wear down
20 Units of force
31 Fasten, in a way
33 __ Alamos
35 Coruscate
38 Holy one
40 Bono or Liston
42 Grade
44 Son of Isaac
46 Fall behind
47 Projecting piece
49 TV detective Adrian __
51 A state
52 Silk cotton
53 Western Indian
54 Generous one
56 Drink
58 Whatchamacallit
60 Pulls
61 Publish
62 Old anesthetic
64 Drill
65 Work unit
67 First killer
69 Libertine
71 Destiny
75 Court jester
76 Presage
77 All in
79 Opera by Verdi
81 Corpuscle
82 Chili __ carne
84 Levy
85 Store
87 City in Colombia
89 Flat-topped hill
90 "The Taming of the __"
91 Zahn or Abdul
92 Moon's path
93 __ vu
94 Get darker
95 __ of Troy
96 Insincere talk
97 Art on a wall
98 French river
99 Struck with a stick
101 Line for rigging
103 Vigor
104 Near miss (2 wds.)
107 Mud
108 Remainder
110 Ne plus __
111 Kind of sale
113 GI's meal
114 Thailand, once
116 Rend
117 Dry, as wine
120 Like a cake
122 Bottle
124 Be about
126 Soft explosion
128 Used a phone
129 Martinez of baseball
130 Heart chambers
131 Perfume
133 Myanmar, once
135 Style of house
138 Big vessel
139 Exclaims
140 Gets wind of
142 Bouquet
143 Debatable
145 __ avis
147 Flaubert's Bovary
150 Time
152 Amerindian
154 Cistern
156 Desired end
