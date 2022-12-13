ACROSS

1 Saber

6 Snooze

11 __ belli

16 Exposed

21 Fanaticism

22 Jeweled headband

23 Deliver a speech

24 All

25 Ego __

26 Language spoken in Siberia

27 Sicily neighbor

28 Claw

29 Term in tennis

30 Engrave

32 Marine plant

34 Laconic

36 Ending for lemon or lime

37 Love god

39 Behaves

41 Go from place to place

43 Agt.

44 Former spouses

45 An intoxicant

48 Swindle

50 Raised platform

52 Kind of bear

55 Burden

57 Walked on

59 Worker on a tour

63 With

64 Botch

66 Sausage variety

68 Breathe hard

69 Optimistic

70 Internet address (Abbr.)

72 Arboreal animal

73 Elastic wood

74 "Yikes!"

75 Get along

76 Jargon

78 "__ Fledermaus"

79 Fever

80 Singalong fun

82 Mug

83 Giant god

85 Skinflint

86 Shoe part

87 Swamp

88 Half diam.

89 Angry

90 Bobbin

93 "Sinker" for breakfast

95 Evil spell

96 Made of clay

100 Damage

101 Table part

102 Talked wildly

104 Throw

105 Mex. neighbor

106 Massage

107 Part of MLB

109 Nothing

110 Arm bone

111 Small bird

112 Does away with

115 Wine variety

117 Portion

118 Thin, as soup

119 "__ __ I cared!"

121 Insect eggs

122 Concealed

123 Otary

125 Field cover

127 Tell in advance

129 Free ticket

132 Lowe or Reiner

134 Anchor

136 __ Minor

137 For one

141 Common abbr.

142 Disgust

144 Pole on a ship

146 Patriot Nathan __

148 Mine's yield

149 Fear

151 Food fish

153 Of ships of war

155 Ave __

157 Drumming Beatle

158 Overact

159 Desire

160 Bishop's hat

161 Horse opera

162 Appraised

163 Loathed

164 Collect

DOWN

1 Beam

2 Leggy bird

3 __ __ a customer

4 Estuary

5 Valley

6 A kind of plaster

7 Seaside tower

8 Pinna

9 Actor __ Estrada

10 Horse in a race

11 Small

12 Macaw genus

13 Season

14 Sheer

15 Burned the surface of

16 __ noire

17 Actress __ Gardner

18 Take it easy

19 Wear down

20 Units of force

31 Fasten, in a way

33 __ Alamos

35 Coruscate

38 Holy one

40 Bono or Liston

42 Grade

44 Son of Isaac

46 Fall behind

47 Projecting piece

49 TV detective Adrian __

51 A state

52 Silk cotton

53 Western Indian

54 Generous one

56 Drink

58 Whatchamacallit

60 Pulls

61 Publish

62 Old anesthetic

64 Drill

65 Work unit

67 First killer

69 Libertine

71 Destiny

75 Court jester

76 Presage

77 All in

79 Opera by Verdi

81 Corpuscle

82 Chili __ carne

84 Levy

85 Store

87 City in Colombia

89 Flat-topped hill

90 "The Taming of the __"

91 Zahn or Abdul

92 Moon's path

93 __ vu

94 Get darker

95 __ of Troy

96 Insincere talk

97 Art on a wall

98 French river

99 Struck with a stick

101 Line for rigging

103 Vigor

104 Near miss (2 wds.)

107 Mud

108 Remainder

110 Ne plus __

111 Kind of sale

113 GI's meal

114 Thailand, once

116 Rend

117 Dry, as wine

120 Like a cake

122 Bottle

124 Be about

126 Soft explosion

128 Used a phone

129 Martinez of baseball

130 Heart chambers

131 Perfume

133 Myanmar, once

135 Style of house

138 Big vessel

139 Exclaims

140 Gets wind of

142 Bouquet

143 Debatable

145 __ avis

147 Flaubert's Bovary

150 Time

152 Amerindian

154 Cistern

156 Desired end

