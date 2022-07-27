Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FIVE-LETTER WORDS

Each answer is a five-letter word that both starts and ends with “r.” (e.g., The quality of being unyielding or inflexible. Answer: Rigor.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A shaving device.

Answer________

2. The Nile, for example.

Answer________

3. A stick used for measuring lengths.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Happen again.

Answer________

5. A clause that is appended to a legislative bill.

Answer________

6. A method of detecting distant objects.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The vertical pieces of the steps of stairs.

Answer________

8. Unofficial information that may or may not be true.

Answer________

9. To direct to a source for help or information:

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Razor. 2. River. 3. Ruler. 4. Recur. 5. Rider. 6. Radar. 7. Riser. 8. Rumor. 9. Refer.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

