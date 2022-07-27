Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FIVE-LETTER WORDS
Each answer is a five-letter word that both starts and ends with “r.” (e.g., The quality of being unyielding or inflexible. Answer: Rigor.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A shaving device.
Answer________
2. The Nile, for example.
Answer________
3. A stick used for measuring lengths.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Happen again.
Answer________
5. A clause that is appended to a legislative bill.
Answer________
6. A method of detecting distant objects.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The vertical pieces of the steps of stairs.
Answer________
8. Unofficial information that may or may not be true.
Answer________
9. To direct to a source for help or information:
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Razor. 2. River. 3. Ruler. 4. Recur. 5. Rider. 6. Radar. 7. Riser. 8. Rumor. 9. Refer.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
