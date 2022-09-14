ACROSS

1 Muscle contraction

6 Crazy

10 "God's Little __"

14 Vehicle on runners

18 Annoy

20 Arab big shot

21 Laugh out loud

22 Pine

24 Western Indian

25 Mention

26 To-do

27 Land

29 On the bounding main

30 Nail

32 High card

34 Infamous emperor

36 Stiff hair

37 An evergreen

38 Be compliant

39 Was painful

41 Demands payment from

43 Latter- __ Saints

44 Chasm

45 Education expense

47 Kind

49 Something easy

52 Place for a speaker

53 Field's output

55 Philippines city

59 Stylishly old

60 Worker on a train

62 Bad

64 Robert De Niro thriller

65 Bit of news

66 Magna cum __

67 Say further

69 Curve shape

71 Desire

72 Mal de __

73 Be slow

74 __ Lanka

75 Verity

77 Common papal name

78 A relative

80 Outstanding

82 Unit of angular measure

84 Chocolate tree

85 Instance

87 __ -de-camp

88 Downy duck

89 Supporting structure

90 Run

92 Of a grain

93 Minion of Sauron

94 Vision

96 Before, poetically

97 "__ Vice"

99 Band blaster

102 Building block

104 Bill and __

105 Foot digit

106 Polishes

107 A woodwind

108 Admit (2 wds.)

110 Ship's bow

112 Alpenstocks

114 Bravery

115 English poet

117 Trek

119 ABA member

120 Leave in the lurch

121 Leap or light

123 Potato dumplings

125 Eat nothing

126 "Station 19" network

129 Twofold

131 Fill with joy

132 Crooked

133 Rds.

136 Numb

138 Agent (Hyph.)

140 Pointed tool

141 Ladder part

142 Display

143 Disappear

145 Pome fruit

147 Pitcher

149 Gaseous fuel

151 Doctrine

152 Garment for a rani

153 Children

154 Smelled a lot

155 Moist

156 Periods

157 City dirt

158 Love a lot

DOWN

1 Spread outward

2 "__ porridge hot..."

3 Lopsided

4 Old Greek portico

5 Encountered

6 Decompose

7 In the company of

8 In good shape

9 Scholarly work

10 A chemical element

11 Simple bed

12 Drizzle

13 Goofed

14 Thesaurus entry

15 Pasture

16 Has a bite

17 Wiped

19 The common people

23 __ bene

28 Certain vote

31 Ump's cousin

33 Slice

35 Furrow

38 Greek liqueur

39 Retinue

40 Pierced with a horn

42 Box a bit

44 Microbe

45 After an appointed time

46 Calendar abbr.

48 Sufficiently, formerly

49 Hat part

50 Solar plexus

51 Rome (2 wds.)

52 Gloomy

54 Cardin or Trudeau

56 Like constitutional rights

57 Straight

58 Chekhov or Yelchin

60 Reduce

61 Uncommon

63 Sch. in Baton Rouge

66 Terse

68 Open up

70 Flows

73 Groups of players

74 Sound system

75 Little bit

76 West Indies country

79 Hosp. area

80 Opp. of NNW

81 Fib

83 JFK predecessor

84 Trap

85 Old band of warriors

86 Likely

89 "If I __ turn back time ..."

91 War god

92 Lummoxes

95 Abbr. in politics

97 Civilian clothes

98 Uncertain

100 Anchor

101 Saucy

103 In good order

105 Lightweight cord

106 Swim

107 Tobacco kiln

109 Require

111 Assoc.

113 Undiplomatic

114 Bulletproof garment

116 Ill-behaved

118 Star in Ursa Minor

120 Peril

122 Butt

124 Crow's cry

125 Swamp

126 Part of speech (Abbr.)

127 Outdo

128 Hit with a stick

130 Slight error

132 Exploded

133 Military hat

134 Ink for printers

135 Scandinavian

137 Have a meal

139 Proximate

141 Gambling town

142 Molt

144 Use needle and thread

146 Macaw genus

148 Court

150 Chai

