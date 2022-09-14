ACROSS
1 Muscle contraction
6 Crazy
10 "God's Little __"
14 Vehicle on runners
18 Annoy
20 Arab big shot
21 Laugh out loud
22 Pine
24 Western Indian
25 Mention
26 To-do
27 Land
29 On the bounding main
30 Nail
32 High card
34 Infamous emperor
36 Stiff hair
37 An evergreen
38 Be compliant
39 Was painful
41 Demands payment from
43 Latter- __ Saints
44 Chasm
45 Education expense
47 Kind
49 Something easy
52 Place for a speaker
53 Field's output
55 Philippines city
59 Stylishly old
60 Worker on a train
62 Bad
64 Robert De Niro thriller
65 Bit of news
66 Magna cum __
67 Say further
69 Curve shape
71 Desire
72 Mal de __
73 Be slow
74 __ Lanka
75 Verity
77 Common papal name
78 A relative
80 Outstanding
82 Unit of angular measure
84 Chocolate tree
85 Instance
87 __ -de-camp
88 Downy duck
89 Supporting structure
90 Run
92 Of a grain
93 Minion of Sauron
94 Vision
96 Before, poetically
97 "__ Vice"
99 Band blaster
102 Building block
104 Bill and __
105 Foot digit
106 Polishes
107 A woodwind
108 Admit (2 wds.)
110 Ship's bow
112 Alpenstocks
114 Bravery
115 English poet
117 Trek
119 ABA member
120 Leave in the lurch
121 Leap or light
123 Potato dumplings
125 Eat nothing
126 "Station 19" network
129 Twofold
131 Fill with joy
132 Crooked
133 Rds.
136 Numb
138 Agent (Hyph.)
140 Pointed tool
141 Ladder part
142 Display
143 Disappear
145 Pome fruit
147 Pitcher
149 Gaseous fuel
151 Doctrine
152 Garment for a rani
153 Children
154 Smelled a lot
155 Moist
156 Periods
157 City dirt
158 Love a lot
DOWN
1 Spread outward
2 "__ porridge hot..."
3 Lopsided
4 Old Greek portico
5 Encountered
6 Decompose
7 In the company of
8 In good shape
9 Scholarly work
10 A chemical element
11 Simple bed
12 Drizzle
13 Goofed
14 Thesaurus entry
15 Pasture
16 Has a bite
17 Wiped
19 The common people
23 __ bene
28 Certain vote
31 Ump's cousin
33 Slice
35 Furrow
38 Greek liqueur
39 Retinue
40 Pierced with a horn
42 Box a bit
44 Microbe
45 After an appointed time
46 Calendar abbr.
48 Sufficiently, formerly
49 Hat part
50 Solar plexus
51 Rome (2 wds.)
52 Gloomy
54 Cardin or Trudeau
56 Like constitutional rights
57 Straight
58 Chekhov or Yelchin
60 Reduce
61 Uncommon
63 Sch. in Baton Rouge
66 Terse
68 Open up
70 Flows
73 Groups of players
74 Sound system
75 Little bit
76 West Indies country
79 Hosp. area
80 Opp. of NNW
81 Fib
83 JFK predecessor
84 Trap
85 Old band of warriors
86 Likely
89 "If I __ turn back time ..."
91 War god
92 Lummoxes
95 Abbr. in politics
97 Civilian clothes
98 Uncertain
100 Anchor
101 Saucy
103 In good order
105 Lightweight cord
106 Swim
107 Tobacco kiln
109 Require
111 Assoc.
113 Undiplomatic
114 Bulletproof garment
116 Ill-behaved
118 Star in Ursa Minor
120 Peril
122 Butt
124 Crow's cry
125 Swamp
126 Part of speech (Abbr.)
127 Outdo
128 Hit with a stick
130 Slight error
132 Exploded
133 Military hat
134 Ink for printers
135 Scandinavian
137 Have a meal
139 Proximate
141 Gambling town
142 Molt
144 Use needle and thread
146 Macaw genus
148 Court
150 Chai
