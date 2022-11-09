Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POTPOURRI
(e.g., What nine-letter word can mean “pieces of dried plants with a nice smell, mixed together”? Answer: Potpourri
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Luke 11: “Lead us not into _____.”
Answer________
2. Term for an eyeglass for one eye.
Answer________
3. What song contains the lyrics: “See them tumbling down, pledging their love to the ground”?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. For what does the “T” stand in “HTML”?
Answer________
5. She disappeared in 1937 along with Fred Noonan.
Answer________
6. What team won the Super Bowl in 2022?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The “ZIP” in “ZIP code” is an acronym for _____.
Answer________
8. Term for an army officer whose job is to take care of supplies of food, clothes, etc.
Answer________
9. What are the traditional names of the Three Wise Men?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Temptation 2. Monocle. 3. “Tumbling Tumbleweeds.” 4. Text. 5. Amelia Earhart. 6. Los Angeles Rams. 7. Zone Improvement Plan. 8. Quartermaster. 9. Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
