ACROSS

1 Bar graph

6 Jesse or Henry

11 Winged figure

16 River in Italy

21 Lover boy

22 Of birds

23 Burning

24 Sharp

25 Battery terminal

26 Class of art

27 Nonstarter

28 Accumulate (2 wds.)

29 Persona __ grata

30 Ottoman

31 Branch

33 Flavoring for cordials

35 JFK predecessor

36 Therefore

38 Bowler

39 Another name for 35-Across

40 Sra. Per—n

41 __ Aviv

42 Box

44 Make ready

48 Sailors' saint

51 Hunters' journey

54 Nail

55 To so extreme a degree

57 Quantity of bathwater

61 Insect stage

62 Water bird

63 Noted fabulist

65 Keaton or Sawyer

66 Libertine

67 Financially sound

70 Pilfer

72 Transgression

73 Annex

74 Correct

75 Lummox

77 Improvise (Hyph.)

79 Against

80 Earns as profit

82 __ and outs

83 Hulled grain

85 "__ on the Bounty"

87 Laughable

89 Pop

90 Affectedly shy

91 Car type

92 Upright piano

94 Provoke

96 Grassland

97 Mexico's __ California

100 Stannum

101 Las __

104 __ -de-sac

105 Hourglass contents

106 Large cask

107 Plus

108 __ macabre

110 Inasmuch as

112 Chinese dynasty

113 Cookout fare

116 Cubic meter

118 Uncivil

119 __ Carlo

120 Very, very bad

122 Clapton or Sevareid

123 Lather

124 Panhandler

125 Graven image

127 Mammoth wave

129 Skirt for a dancer

130 Elec. unit

133 Depressed

135 Flow back

136 A thousand thou

137 Country

141 Damage

142 Tavern seat

144 Sailor

145 Place of interment

146 Prohibit

147 Old marketplace

149 "Ethan __"

151 Bitter

153 Alla __

155 Jewish month

156 Chinese, e.g.

157 Tantalize

158 Book of maps

159 Range

160 Therefore

161 A Simpson

162 Low-down guys

DOWN

1 Hoisting device

2 Respect

3 In the company of

4 Wine type

5 Foot digit

6 Wild cat

7 Turn aside

8 Costly fur

9 Pinna

10 Went furtively

11 Tranquil

12 Flying saucer (Abbr.)

13 Leaning tower town

14 Peace goddess

15 Obtain (from)

16 Vetch

17 Hosp. area

18 Round baking pan

19 Musical work

20 Repulse

30 Bangkok native

32 Ribbed fabric

34 Shaker contents

37 Ohio River tribe

39 Mad

43 Quid __ quo

44 Demonstrate

45 __ __ matter of fact

46 Regrets

47 Elation

49 Water and soil

50 Kimono sash

51 Warning device

52 Soap substitute

53 Critical one

54 Holus- __

56 Did a farm job

58 Enchanting

59 Marriage

60 Bruce or Kravitz

62 Sentimental

64 Chum

67 Was sparing

68 Scandinavian

69 Chinese "way"

71 Fruity drink

76 Too simple

78 Unopened flower

81 Calendar abbr.

83 Colleen

84 Child

86 Bar bill

88 Western state (Abbr.)

89 Last course

91 Meaning

92 Hidden supply

93 Spotted horse

95 Baby bear

96 Praises

98 Military regime

99 Wrath

102 State of matter

103 Poker stake

105 __ Arabia

109 Discord personified

111 Bit of bread

112 Tycoon

114 "Exodus" hero

115 Make jokes

117 Old French coin

119 Encountered

121 Dummy

123 Day of worship

124 Electric lamp

126 Sponge of a kind

128 "Matrix" protagonist

129 Wood

130 Collect

131 Sorcery

132 Town in Utah

134 From bad to __

136 Code name

138 Poplar

139 Consisting of warships

140 Attire

142 Healthy upstairs

143 Cut of meat

144 Kelly or Krupa

145 Players, collectively

148 Knock

150 Name for a stranger

152 Bus. bigwig

153 "Humbug!"

154 Hwy.

