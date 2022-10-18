ACROSS
1 Bar graph
6 Jesse or Henry
11 Winged figure
16 River in Italy
21 Lover boy
22 Of birds
23 Burning
24 Sharp
25 Battery terminal
26 Class of art
27 Nonstarter
28 Accumulate (2 wds.)
29 Persona __ grata
30 Ottoman
31 Branch
33 Flavoring for cordials
35 JFK predecessor
36 Therefore
38 Bowler
39 Another name for 35-Across
40 Sra. Per—n
41 __ Aviv
42 Box
44 Make ready
48 Sailors' saint
51 Hunters' journey
54 Nail
55 To so extreme a degree
57 Quantity of bathwater
61 Insect stage
62 Water bird
63 Noted fabulist
65 Keaton or Sawyer
66 Libertine
67 Financially sound
70 Pilfer
72 Transgression
73 Annex
74 Correct
75 Lummox
77 Improvise (Hyph.)
79 Against
80 Earns as profit
82 __ and outs
83 Hulled grain
85 "__ on the Bounty"
87 Laughable
89 Pop
90 Affectedly shy
91 Car type
92 Upright piano
94 Provoke
96 Grassland
97 Mexico's __ California
100 Stannum
101 Las __
104 __ -de-sac
105 Hourglass contents
106 Large cask
107 Plus
108 __ macabre
110 Inasmuch as
112 Chinese dynasty
113 Cookout fare
116 Cubic meter
118 Uncivil
119 __ Carlo
120 Very, very bad
122 Clapton or Sevareid
123 Lather
124 Panhandler
125 Graven image
127 Mammoth wave
129 Skirt for a dancer
130 Elec. unit
133 Depressed
135 Flow back
136 A thousand thou
137 Country
141 Damage
142 Tavern seat
144 Sailor
145 Place of interment
146 Prohibit
147 Old marketplace
149 "Ethan __"
151 Bitter
153 Alla __
155 Jewish month
156 Chinese, e.g.
157 Tantalize
158 Book of maps
159 Range
160 Therefore
161 A Simpson
162 Low-down guys
DOWN
1 Hoisting device
2 Respect
3 In the company of
4 Wine type
5 Foot digit
6 Wild cat
7 Turn aside
8 Costly fur
9 Pinna
10 Went furtively
11 Tranquil
12 Flying saucer (Abbr.)
13 Leaning tower town
14 Peace goddess
15 Obtain (from)
16 Vetch
17 Hosp. area
18 Round baking pan
19 Musical work
20 Repulse
30 Bangkok native
32 Ribbed fabric
34 Shaker contents
37 Ohio River tribe
39 Mad
43 Quid __ quo
44 Demonstrate
45 __ __ matter of fact
46 Regrets
47 Elation
49 Water and soil
50 Kimono sash
51 Warning device
52 Soap substitute
53 Critical one
54 Holus- __
56 Did a farm job
58 Enchanting
59 Marriage
60 Bruce or Kravitz
62 Sentimental
64 Chum
67 Was sparing
68 Scandinavian
69 Chinese "way"
71 Fruity drink
76 Too simple
78 Unopened flower
81 Calendar abbr.
83 Colleen
84 Child
86 Bar bill
88 Western state (Abbr.)
89 Last course
91 Meaning
92 Hidden supply
93 Spotted horse
95 Baby bear
96 Praises
98 Military regime
99 Wrath
102 State of matter
103 Poker stake
105 __ Arabia
109 Discord personified
111 Bit of bread
112 Tycoon
114 "Exodus" hero
115 Make jokes
117 Old French coin
119 Encountered
121 Dummy
123 Day of worship
124 Electric lamp
126 Sponge of a kind
128 "Matrix" protagonist
129 Wood
130 Collect
131 Sorcery
132 Town in Utah
134 From bad to __
136 Code name
138 Poplar
139 Consisting of warships
140 Attire
142 Healthy upstairs
143 Cut of meat
144 Kelly or Krupa
145 Players, collectively
148 Knock
150 Name for a stranger
152 Bus. bigwig
153 "Humbug!"
154 Hwy.
