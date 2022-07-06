Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE PENULTIMATE
“Penultimate” means the next to last in a series. (e.g., The penultimate month of the year. Answer: November.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The penultimate letter of the alphabet.
Answer________
2. The penultimate day of the year.
Answer________
3. The penultimate sign of the Zodiac.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “The Hound of the Baskervilles” was this author’s penultimate novel about Sherlock Holmes.
Answer________
5. Based on greatest length, what is the penultimate in the top three longest rivers?
Answer________
6. The penultimate syllable in the word “appropriate.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The penultimate plague inflicted on Egypt in the Bible.
Answer________
8. The penultimate chapter of this novel by Charles Dickens is “The Knitting Done.”
Answer________
9. What did God create on the penultimate day of creation, the sixth day?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Y. 2. Dec. 30. 3. Aquarius. 4. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. 5. Amazon River. 6. “pri.” 7. Darkness. 8. “A Tale of Two Cities.” 9. Land animals, including humans.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.