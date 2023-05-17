Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SILVER
(e.g., Who said, "Hi-yo, Silver! Away!"? Answer: The Lone Ranger.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Provide an anagram for "silver."
Answer________
2. A silverfish is not a fish. What is it?
Answer________
3. Which song contains these lyrics: "City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the chemical symbol for silver?
Answer________
5. What kind of animal is a "silverback"?
Answer________
6. Someone born into a wealthy family is said to be born with what?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. For what role was Jay Silverheels, a Mohawk Indian, best known?
Answer________
8. Jennifer Lawrence won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in this 2012 film.
Answer________
9. This Florida tourist attraction is the largest artesian spring in the world.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sliver or livers. 2. An insect. 3. "Silver Bells." 4. Ag. 5. Gorilla. 6. A silver spoon in their mouth. 7. Tonto (companion of the Lone Ranger). 8. "Silver Linings Playbook." 9. Silver Springs.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
