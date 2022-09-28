Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ISLANDS
(e.g., Formerly known as Bedloe’s Island. Answer: Liberty Island.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. On what island is England?
Answer________
2. It is the largest of the Greek islands.
Answer________
3. This island was formerly known as Formosa.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the largest city on the island of Honshu?
Answer________
5. It is the largest of the Florida Keys.
Answer________
6. The name of this Indonesian island has become a synonym for “coffee.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This U.S. island is also known as “The Gathering Place.”
Answer________
8. The second largest island in the United States.
Answer________
9. Which two countries share the island of Hispaniola?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Great Britain. 2. Crete. 3. Taiwan. 4. Tokyo. 5. Key Largo. 6. Java. 7. Oahu. 8. Kodiak Island. 9. Dominican Republic and Haiti.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
