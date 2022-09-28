Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ISLANDS

(e.g., Formerly known as Bedloe’s Island. Answer: Liberty Island.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. On what island is England?

2. It is the largest of the Greek islands.

3. This island was formerly known as Formosa.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What is the largest city on the island of Honshu?

5. It is the largest of the Florida Keys.

6. The name of this Indonesian island has become a synonym for “coffee.”

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This U.S. island is also known as “The Gathering Place.”

8. The second largest island in the United States.

9. Which two countries share the island of Hispaniola?

ANSWERS: 1. Great Britain. 2. Crete. 3. Taiwan. 4. Tokyo. 5. Key Largo. 6. Java. 7. Oahu. 8. Kodiak Island. 9. Dominican Republic and Haiti.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

