Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MEDICAL MATTERS
(e.g., Pertussis is also known as ____ cough. Answer: Whooping.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A contusion or ____ is a purple mark on your skin where you have been hit.
Answer________
2. Hypertension is more commonly known by this term.
Answer________
3. The _____ is the transparent layer that covers the outside of your eye.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A ____ stone occurs when a solid piece of material develops in the urinary tract.
Answer________
5. The fungal infection tinea pedis is commonly known as athlete's ____.
Answer________
6. This form of indigestion causes a burning sensation in the chest.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Decompression sickness is also called generalized barotrauma or the ____.
Answer________
8. ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is also known as ______ disease.
Answer________
9. Dysphagia is a condition in which it is difficult or painful to _____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Bruise. 2. High blood pressure. 3. Cornea. 4. Kidney. 5. Foot. 6. Heartburn. 7. Bends. 8. Lou Gehrig's. 9. Swallow.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
