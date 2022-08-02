Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE
(e.g., According to Newton, “For every action there is” what? Answer: An equal and opposite reaction.
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Solid carbon dioxide is also known as “dry ____.”
Answer________
2. It is the natural attraction between physical bodies.
Answer________
3. What shape is often described as being isosceles?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is a monsoon?
Answer________
5. A four-letter word for the quantity of matter that a body contains.
Answer________
6. The wire inside a light bulb or the anther-bearing stalk of a stamen.
Answer________
Ph.D. LEVEL
7. What simple device is associated with the name Foucault?
Answer________
8. A hypothetical structure of space-time that connects points that are separated in space and time.
Answer________
9. This process includes the transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly.
Answer________
Answers: 1. Ice. 2. Gravity. 3. A triangle. 4. A wind system. 5. Mass. 6. Filament. 7. Pendulum. 8. A wormhole. 9. Metamorphosis.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.