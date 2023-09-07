Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GENERAL SCIENCE
(e.g., The plantain is similar to what familiar fruit? Answer: Banana.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What kind of animal is an adder?
Answer________
2. What is the name of the whale that has a long protruding tusk?
Answer________
3. What invention in Europe around 1450 revolutionized communication?
Answer________
4. What chemical element is also known as “quicksilver”?
Answer________
5. What mammal lays eggs?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. What six-letter word is used for a flock or group of geese?
Answer________
7. What is the largest rodent in North America?
Answer________
8. What is another name for the Paleolithic Age?
Answer________
9. Term for the therapeutic use of cold.
Answer________
10. The science or technology of light transmission through very fine, flexible glass.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. From what plant is linseed oil obtained?
Answer________
12. This environmental science book was written by Rachel Carson.
Answer________
13. What part of your body is affected by osteoporosis?
Answer________
14. If a metal can be drawn into wires relatively easily it is called ______.
Answer________
15. At what point are the Celsius and Fahrenheit scales equal?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Snake. 2. Narwhal. 3. The printing press. 4. Mercury. 5. Duck-billed platypus (and four echidna species). 6. Gaggle. 7. Beaver. 8. The Stone Age. 9. Cryotherapy. 10. Fiber optics. 11. Flax. 12. “Silent Spring.” 13. Bones. 14. Ductile. 15. -40 degrees.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
