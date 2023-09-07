Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: GENERAL SCIENCE

(e.g., The plantain is similar to what familiar fruit? Answer: Banana.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What kind of animal is an adder?

Answer________

2. What is the name of the whale that has a long protruding tusk?

Answer________

3. What invention in Europe around 1450 revolutionized communication?

Answer________

4. What chemical element is also known as “quicksilver”?

Answer________

5. What mammal lays eggs?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. What six-letter word is used for a flock or group of geese?

Answer________

7. What is the largest rodent in North America?

Answer________

8. What is another name for the Paleolithic Age?

Answer________

9. Term for the therapeutic use of cold.

Answer________

10. The science or technology of light transmission through very fine, flexible glass.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. From what plant is linseed oil obtained?

Answer________

12. This environmental science book was written by Rachel Carson.

Answer________

13. What part of your body is affected by osteoporosis?

Answer________

14. If a metal can be drawn into wires relatively easily it is called ______.

Answer________

15. At what point are the Celsius and Fahrenheit scales equal?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Snake. 2. Narwhal. 3. The printing press. 4. Mercury. 5. Duck-billed platypus (and four echidna species). 6. Gaggle. 7. Beaver. 8. The Stone Age. 9. Cryotherapy. 10. Fiber optics. 11. Flax. 12. “Silent Spring.” 13. Bones. 14. Ductile. 15. -40 degrees.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

