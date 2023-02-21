ACROSS

1 Prima __ evidence

6 Cry

10 Hold tightly

15 Nut for pies

20 Oak-to-be

21 Patriot Nathan __

22 A Marx brother

23 Japanese drama

24 Tear

25 A Great Lake

26 Best

27 Fascinatingly foreign

28 Golf peg

29 Fish organ

31 Mouselike creature

33 Not perm.

35 Hawaiian goose

36 Endorse

37 Little Red __ Hood

39 Cash dispenser (Abbr.)

41 Hot and humid

44 Prescribed amount

45 Neighbor of Calif.

48 Proposal

53 Hoisting device

54 Lush with vegetation

55 Strip on parkways

57 Hesitate

58 River in England

59 Ferrer or Feliciano

60 0.001 inch

61 Spoken

63 Housing expense

64 Small

65 Face card

66 Colorful bird

68 Layover

70 Sheltered side

71 Where Lima is

72 Sculpture made by Pygmalion

74 Sufficient, formerly

76 Threaded fastener

79 Onset

81 Punta del __

83 Sundial pin

87 Itinerary

88 "So long, mate!" (Hyph.)

89 Monkey

91 Utter nonsense

92 Playwright Eugene __

94 __ Raton

96 Hard-rind fruit

97 Ait

98 Hard wood variety

100 Mutual affinity

102 Level

104 1980s sitcom

107 Power

109 Ladle

110 Secular

111 Tooth-puller's degree

114 Campus building, for short

116 Bellow

118 Destiny

119 Crook

120 Icy pellets

121 Standoffish

123 Kind of agent

125 Warmth

126 Largest city in Africa

127 Molten rock

128 Big book

129 Pome fruit

130 Mollycoddle

131 Tint

133 Warning signal

136 Like a __ on a log

137 Ship's men

141 Cheese variety

144 Duo

145 Hold

146 Steal from

149 Bring to mind

151 Orbiting body

153 Poet __ Pound

155 Potato state

157 Footless

158 Turn aside

159 Steep

160 Bolshevik leader

161 Dry ink for printers

162 Holdup

163 A few, not all

164 Singer __ John

DOWN

1 Eat nothing

2 Pain

3 Apple remnant

4 Place in Eur.

5 Stage in a chess match (2 wds.)

6 Large snail

7 Man of rank

8 Whitney or Wallach

9 Nettlesome

10 __ con carne

11 Burdened

12 Exist

13 Petty quarrel

14 Rod

15 __ Romana

16 Black

17 Small and attractive

18 Related

19 Agreeable

23 Held on to

30 Very cold

32 Work in verse

34 Business leader

36 Poison

37 Fragrant flower

38 "In __ We Trust"

40 Swab

41 Boat for cargo

42 Genuine

43 Move with care

44 Time of day

46 __ Grande

47 Cup handles

49 Few and __ between

50 Coal, gas, etc.

51 Serf

52 Network of nerves

54 Grasshopper kin

55 Isinglass

56 Fill with gladness

59 Container

60 Grain soaked in water

62 Yearn

65 Like a tiara

66 Percussion instruments

67 Horse opera

69 City in Michigan

71 __ jury

72 Croc's cousin

73 Leaning

75 Least desirable

76 Marquee notice

77 Swindle

78 Regret

80 Bar bill

82 WWII abbr.

84 A thousand thou

85 Unclose, poetically

86 After taxes

90 Baby

93 Den

95 Computer maker

96 Debatable

99 In a tangle

101 Game with balls and pockets

103 Cover

104 Genesis name

105 Montez or Albright

106 An amphibian

108 Poi source

110 Tragic king

111 Raised platform

112 Terrible

113 Opening

115 Family member

117 Butt

119 Legume

120 Fastening device

122 Craze

124 Animal doc

125 Girl named in a will

126 Gather together

129 Greek letter

130 __ bono

132 Holler

134 Musical drama

135 Malicious

136 Stopping mechanism

137 Ending for Dixie or auto

138 Nonpayment result, for short

139 College subj.

140 Go through water

142 School (Abbr.)

143 Relocate

145 Weight unit

146 __ and rave

147 Cleveland's state

148 City in Germany

150 Roman god

152 Gibson the actor

154 Park of a kind

156 Tierra __ Fuego

