ACROSS
1 Prima __ evidence
6 Cry
10 Hold tightly
15 Nut for pies
20 Oak-to-be
21 Patriot Nathan __
22 A Marx brother
23 Japanese drama
24 Tear
25 A Great Lake
26 Best
27 Fascinatingly foreign
28 Golf peg
29 Fish organ
31 Mouselike creature
33 Not perm.
35 Hawaiian goose
36 Endorse
37 Little Red __ Hood
39 Cash dispenser (Abbr.)
41 Hot and humid
44 Prescribed amount
45 Neighbor of Calif.
48 Proposal
53 Hoisting device
54 Lush with vegetation
55 Strip on parkways
57 Hesitate
58 River in England
59 Ferrer or Feliciano
60 0.001 inch
61 Spoken
63 Housing expense
64 Small
65 Face card
66 Colorful bird
68 Layover
70 Sheltered side
71 Where Lima is
72 Sculpture made by Pygmalion
74 Sufficient, formerly
76 Threaded fastener
79 Onset
81 Punta del __
83 Sundial pin
87 Itinerary
88 "So long, mate!" (Hyph.)
89 Monkey
91 Utter nonsense
92 Playwright Eugene __
94 __ Raton
96 Hard-rind fruit
97 Ait
98 Hard wood variety
100 Mutual affinity
102 Level
104 1980s sitcom
107 Power
109 Ladle
110 Secular
111 Tooth-puller's degree
114 Campus building, for short
116 Bellow
118 Destiny
119 Crook
120 Icy pellets
121 Standoffish
123 Kind of agent
125 Warmth
126 Largest city in Africa
127 Molten rock
128 Big book
129 Pome fruit
130 Mollycoddle
131 Tint
133 Warning signal
136 Like a __ on a log
137 Ship's men
141 Cheese variety
144 Duo
145 Hold
146 Steal from
149 Bring to mind
151 Orbiting body
153 Poet __ Pound
155 Potato state
157 Footless
158 Turn aside
159 Steep
160 Bolshevik leader
161 Dry ink for printers
162 Holdup
163 A few, not all
164 Singer __ John
DOWN
1 Eat nothing
2 Pain
3 Apple remnant
4 Place in Eur.
5 Stage in a chess match (2 wds.)
6 Large snail
7 Man of rank
8 Whitney or Wallach
9 Nettlesome
10 __ con carne
11 Burdened
12 Exist
13 Petty quarrel
14 Rod
15 __ Romana
16 Black
17 Small and attractive
18 Related
19 Agreeable
23 Held on to
30 Very cold
32 Work in verse
34 Business leader
36 Poison
37 Fragrant flower
38 "In __ We Trust"
40 Swab
41 Boat for cargo
42 Genuine
43 Move with care
44 Time of day
46 __ Grande
47 Cup handles
49 Few and __ between
50 Coal, gas, etc.
51 Serf
52 Network of nerves
54 Grasshopper kin
55 Isinglass
56 Fill with gladness
59 Container
60 Grain soaked in water
62 Yearn
65 Like a tiara
66 Percussion instruments
67 Horse opera
69 City in Michigan
71 __ jury
72 Croc's cousin
73 Leaning
75 Least desirable
76 Marquee notice
77 Swindle
78 Regret
80 Bar bill
82 WWII abbr.
84 A thousand thou
85 Unclose, poetically
86 After taxes
90 Baby
93 Den
95 Computer maker
96 Debatable
99 In a tangle
101 Game with balls and pockets
103 Cover
104 Genesis name
105 Montez or Albright
106 An amphibian
108 Poi source
110 Tragic king
111 Raised platform
112 Terrible
113 Opening
115 Family member
117 Butt
119 Legume
120 Fastening device
122 Craze
124 Animal doc
125 Girl named in a will
126 Gather together
129 Greek letter
130 __ bono
132 Holler
134 Musical drama
135 Malicious
136 Stopping mechanism
137 Ending for Dixie or auto
138 Nonpayment result, for short
139 College subj.
140 Go through water
142 School (Abbr.)
143 Relocate
145 Weight unit
146 __ and rave
147 Cleveland's state
148 City in Germany
150 Roman god
152 Gibson the actor
154 Park of a kind
156 Tierra __ Fuego
