Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHICH COUNTRY?
Use the clue to identify the country. (e.g., The maple leaf. Answer: Canada.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The Hellenic Republic.
Answer________
2. Isabel Peron.
Answer________
3. The Valley of the Kings.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The Amalfi Coast.
Answer________
5. Equator.
Answer________
6. Hagia Sophia
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The Bundestag and Bundesrat.
Answer________
8. Haiphong.
Answer________
9. The Althing.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Greece. 2. Argentina. 3. Egypt. 4. Italy. 5. Ecuador. 6. Turkey. 7. Germany. 8. Vietnam. 9. Iceland.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.