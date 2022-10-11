Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHICH COUNTRY?

Use the clue to identify the country. (e.g., The maple leaf. Answer: Canada.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The Hellenic Republic.

Answer________

2. Isabel Peron.

Answer________

3. The Valley of the Kings.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The Amalfi Coast.

Answer________

5. Equator.

Answer________

6. Hagia Sophia

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The Bundestag and Bundesrat.

Answer________

8. Haiphong.

Answer________

9. The Althing.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Greece. 2. Argentina. 3. Egypt. 4. Italy. 5. Ecuador. 6. Turkey. 7. Germany. 8. Vietnam. 9. Iceland.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

