Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FOUR-LETTER BOOK TITLES
(e.g., Toni Morrison's second novel (1973). It begins with the construction of a golf course. Answer: Sula.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. About romantic misunderstandings, by Jane Austen (1815). The title character's surname is Woodhouse.
Answer________
2. A science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert (1965). Set in the distant future on the desert planet Arrakis.
Answer________
3. A novel by Peter Benchley (1974). A story about a great white shark.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A historical novel by Toni Morrison (1992). The second part of a trilogy that began with "Beloved."
Answer________
5. A psychological horror novel by Stephen King (1981). About a rabid Saint Bernard.
Answer________
6. Also known as "The Sheep-Pig," by Dick King-Smith (1995). A children's book about a pig on a sheep farm.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The 10th novel by Toni Morrison (2012). Concerning an African-American veteran of the Korean War.
Answer________
8. A romance novel by Danielle Steel (1987). About a Russian countess escaping the Russian Revolution.
Answer________
9. A horror novel by Stephen King (2006). Involves the effects of a broadcast over a global cell network.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Emma." 2. "Dune." 3. "Jaws." 4. "Jazz." 5. "Cujo." 6. "Babe." 7. "Home." 8. "Zoya." 9. "Cell."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
