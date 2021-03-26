Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BEER
(e.g., It was known as “the beer that made Milwaukee famous.” Answer: Schlitz.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the most famous beer associated with Mexico?
Answer________
2. A “church key” is used to do this.
Answer________
3. What name is associated with “High Life”?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. It is the world’s largest brewer.
Answer________
5. “The King of Beers.”
Answer________
6. The best-selling alcoholic drink in Ireland.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This beer originated as a fictional beverage on “The Simpsons.”
Answer________
8. From what country does Stella Artois originate?
Answer________
9. This brewing company operates in Golden, Colorado.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Corona. 2. Open a beer can or bottle. 3. Miller. 4. Anheuser-Busch. 5. Budweiser. 6. Guinness. 7. Duff Beer. 8. Belgium. 9. Coors.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.