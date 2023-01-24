Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: 4-LETTER COUNTRIES

(e.g., Its capital and largest city is Bamako. Answer: Mali.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. It is located south of Florida.

Answer________

2. Its revolution resulted in the overthrow of the shah.

Answer________

3. A South American country.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Once led by Saddam Hussein.

Answer________

5. The only landlocked country in Southeast Asia.

Answer________

6. It is situated on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. An island country in Melanesia.

Answer________

8. A landlocked country at the crossroads of North and Central Africa.

Answer________

9. One of the smallest countries in Africa and one of the narrowest countries in the world.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Cuba. 2. Iran. 3. Peru. 4. Iraq. 5. Laos. 6. Oman. 7. Fiji. 8. Chad. 9. Togo.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

