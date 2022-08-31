Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MIRROR
(e.g., “The Mirror Crack’d from Side to Side” is a novel by this author. Answer: Agatha Christie.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Man in the Mirror” was his 10th No. 1 single song.
Answer________
2. What question did the Evil Queen ask her Magic Mirror in the Snow White story?
Answer________
3. Where would you see the Hall of Mirrors?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Translate the name of the German news magazine Der Spiegel.
Answer________
5. Barbra Streisand produced, directed and starred in this 1996 film with “Mirror” in the title.
Answer________
6. The Mirrorball Trophy is awarded to the winning couple on this TV show.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A parabolic mirror behind a spotlight projects a _____ beam of light.
Answer________
8. This toy contains mirrors and colored glass whose reflections produce changing patterns.
Answer________
9. In an Alfred. Lord Tennyson poem, she said, “The mirror crack’d from side to side, the curse has come upon me.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Michael Jackson. 2. “Who is the fairest one of all?” 3. The Palace of Versailles. 4. The Mirror. 5. “The Mirror Has Two Faces.” 6. “Dancing With the Stars.” 7. Parallel. 8. Kaleidoscope. 9. The Lady of Shalott.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.