Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HORSES
(e.g., Title of a novel by Mary O’Hara: “My Friend ____.” Answer: Flicka.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What was the name of Gene Autry’s horse?
Answer________
2. A young male horse or a kind of revolver.
Answer________
3. This 1944 film stars Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A person who takes care of horses or a man who is about to be married.
Answer________
5. What is a charley horse?
Answer________
6. In Shakespeare, Richard III said, “A horse! A horse! My ____ for a horse!”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A gait that is slower than a gallop but faster than a trot.
Answer________
8. A person who drives a truck or the driver of a team of horses.
Answer________
9. The offspring of a male donkey and a female horse.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Champion. 2. Colt. 3. “National Velvet.” 4. Groom. 5. A muscular cramp. 6. Kingdom. 7. Canter. 8. Teamster. 9. Mule.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
