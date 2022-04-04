Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., “The city that care forgot.” Answer: New Orleans.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. America’s national motto.
Answer________
2. America’s national bird.
Answer________
3. America’s national tree.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What battle is popularly known as “Custer’s Last Stand”?
Answer________
5. American troops withdrew from this Islamic country in 2021.
Answer________
6. “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?” was the official theme song of this depressing time.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. He painted hundreds of covers for the The Saturday Evening Post.
Answer________
8. The two lion statues at the entrance of this New York City building are named Patience and Fortitude.
Answer________
9. This politician’s middle name is Robinette.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. In God We Trust. 2. Bald eagle. 3. Oak. 4. Battle of the Little Bighorn. 5. Afghanistan. 6. Great Depression. 7. Norman Rockwell. 8. New York Public Library. 9. Joe Biden.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.