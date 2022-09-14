Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: AFRICA

(e.g., What are the two main religions in Africa? Answer: Christianity and Islam.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Africa is separated from Europe by this sea.

Answer________

2. This is the largest hot desert in the world.

Answer________

3. What is Africa’s largest country?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This peninsula east of the Suez Canal is often considered part of Africa.

Answer________

5. Addis Ababa is the capital and largest city in this country.

Answer________

6. This large African island is in the Indian Ocean.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. In which country is the most northerly point of Africa?

Answer________

8. What is the smallest nation on the mainland?

Answer________

9. What country is the largest based on population?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. The Mediterranean Sea. 2. The Sahara Desert. 3. Algeria. 4. Sinai Peninsula. 5. Ethiopia. 6. Madagascar. 7. Tunisia. 8. The Gambia. 9. Nigeria.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

