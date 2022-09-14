Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AFRICA
(e.g., What are the two main religions in Africa? Answer: Christianity and Islam.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Africa is separated from Europe by this sea.
Answer________
2. This is the largest hot desert in the world.
Answer________
3. What is Africa’s largest country?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This peninsula east of the Suez Canal is often considered part of Africa.
Answer________
5. Addis Ababa is the capital and largest city in this country.
Answer________
6. This large African island is in the Indian Ocean.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In which country is the most northerly point of Africa?
Answer________
8. What is the smallest nation on the mainland?
Answer________
9. What country is the largest based on population?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Mediterranean Sea. 2. The Sahara Desert. 3. Algeria. 4. Sinai Peninsula. 5. Ethiopia. 6. Madagascar. 7. Tunisia. 8. The Gambia. 9. Nigeria.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.