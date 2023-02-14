Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CELEBRITY RELATIVES
Name the celebrity relative(s). (e.g., Father of Lisa Marie Presley. Answer: Elvis Presley.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The famous younger brother of actress Shirley MacLaine.
Answer________
2. Carrie Fisher's famous mother and father.
Answer________
3. Famous father of Angelina Jolie.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Daughter of actress Goldie Hawn.
Answer________
5. Mother and father of Jamie Lee Curtis.
Answer________
6. Son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Tippi Hedren's famous daughter.
Answer________
8. Dakota Johnson's famous father.
Answer________
9. Father of Charlie Sheen.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Warren Beatty. 2. Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. 3. Jon Voight. 4. Kate Hudson. 5. Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. 6. Ben Stiller. 7. Melanie Griffith. 8. Don Johnson. 9. Martin Sheen.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
