Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CATS & DOGS
(e.g., What breed of dog is Scooby-Doo in the TV series? Answer: Great Dane.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What kind of animals are Tom and Jerry in the cartoon series?
Answer________
2. What "first" was credited to a dog named Laika?
Answer________
3. Describe the hat worn by the cat in "The Cat in the Hat."
Answer________
4. What is the name of the beagle in the comic strip "Peanuts"?
Answer________
5. What is the name of Dorothy's dog in "The Wizard of Oz"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Title of a 1961 Walt Disney animated film: "One Hundred and One ____."
Answer________
7. This lazy, fat, orange comic-strip cat was created by Jim Davis.
Answer________
8. Which animated character has a pet dog named Pluto?
Answer________
9. The name of this famous dog also means "a young girl."
Answer________
10. This cat is the advertising mascot for 9Lives cat food.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What is the name of the award for the picture animal top star of the year?
Answer________
12. What is the name of the dog in the painting "His Master's Voice"?
Answer________
13. What is the name of Bill Sike's dog in "Oliver Twist"?
Answer________
14. Which U.S. president had a dog named Bo?
Answer________
15. "Orangey" portrayed "Cat" in this 1961 film starring Audrey Hepburn.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cat (Tom) and mouse (Jerry). 2. First dog to orbit the Earth. 3. Red-and-white-striped top hat. 4. Snoopy. 5. Toto. 6. Dalmatians. 7. Garfield. 8. Mickey Mouse. 9. Lassie. 10. Morris. 11. PATSY. 12. Nipper. 13. Bull's-Eye. 14. President Barack Obama. 15. "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
