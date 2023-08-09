Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IT’S “GREAT”
Use one word to complete the expression “The Great ___.” (e.g., Common people make up The Great ____. Answer: Unwashed.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. North America’s five Great ____.
Answer________
2. Ursa Major or The Great ____.
Answer________
3. Nickname of Wayne Gretzky: “The Great ___.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. F. Scott Fitzgerald novel: “The Great ____”
Answer________
5. Economic crisis of the 1930s: The Great ____.
Answer________
6. The natural world where people can enjoy nature is often called “The Great ____.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Steve McQueen film: “The Great ____.”
Answer________
8. President Abraham Lincoln nickname: “The Great ____.”
Answer________
9. Robert Duvall had the title role in the film “The Great ____.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lakes. 2. Bear. 3. One. 4. Gatsby. 5. Depression. 6. Outdoors. 7. Escape. 8. Emancipator. 9. Santini.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.