Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FILM HEROES
Name either the heroic character or the actor. Bonus if you provide both. (e.g., "Rocky" (1976). Answer: Rocky Balboa, Sylvester Stallone.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Casablanca" (1942)
Answer________
2. "Dr. No" (1962)
Answer________
3. "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)
Answer________
5. "Aliens" (1986)
Answer________
6. "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)
Answer________
8. "In the Heat of the Night" (1967)
Answer________
9. "On the Waterfront" (1954)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rick Blaine, Humphrey Bogart. 2. James Bond, Sean Connery. 3. Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford. 4. Atticus Finch, Gregory Peck. 5. Ellen Ripley, Sigourney Weaver. 6. George Bailey, James Stewart. 7. Tom Joad, Henry Fonda. 8. Virgil Tibbs, Sidney Poitier. 9. Terry Malloy, Marlon Brando.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
