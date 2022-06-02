Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SAT
Each answer is a single word that starts with the letters “sat.” (e.g., A day of the week. Answer: Saturday.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A planet.
Answer________
2. The moon is the Earth’s only natural one.
Answer________
3. The devil.
Answer________
4. Nickname for musician Louis Armstrong.
Answer________
5. A smooth, glossy fabric.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. To fulfill the need, desire or expectation of.
Answer________
7. A small, sturdy bag, often made of leather.
Answer________
8. To make something completely wet.
Answer________
9. Witty language used to convey insults or scorn.
Answer________
10. To provide someone with more than enough (four letter word).
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. An ancient Roman seven-day festival that began on Dec. 17.
Answer________
12. A governor of a province in ancient Persia.
Answer________
13. Looking serious and sad.
Answer________
14. A man-like creature in Greek mythology with characteristics of a goat.
Answer________
15. A trademark for a set of standardized college entrance examinations.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Saturn. 2. Satellite. 3. Satan. 4. Satchmo. 5. Satin (sateen). 6. Satisfy. 7. Satchel. 8. Saturate. 9. Satire. 10. Sate. 11. Saturnalia. 12. Satrap. 13. Saturnine. 14. Satyr. 15. SAT.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

