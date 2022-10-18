Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., This statue was dedicated on Oct. 28, 1886. Answer: Statue of Liberty.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What group regained power in Afghanistan in 2021?
Answer________
2. Which country singer is known for her hit song "Stand by Your Man"?
Answer________
3. What do the letters stand for in "M*A*S*H"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Who is the shy schoolteacher in "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"?
Answer________
5. Whose 1975 biography is titled "Nice Guys Finish Last"?
Answer________
6. The Darling children are major characters in this play.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who was nicknamed "Lucky Lindy"?
Answer________
8. Which two states share the Mason-Dixon Line?
Answer________
9. What was the final answer that Amy Schneider missed to lose in "Jeopardy"?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Taliban. 2. Tammy Wynette. 3. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. 4. Ichabod Crane. 5. Leo Durocher. 6. "Peter Pan." 7. Charles Lindbergh. 8. Pennsylvania and Maryland. 9. Bangladesh.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.