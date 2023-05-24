Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NURSERY RHYMES/SONGS
Name the rhyme or song that contains the lyrics. (e.g., “And they swam, swam, swam right over the dam.” Answer: “Three Little Fishes.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “A peck of pickled peppers.”
Answer________
2. “The mouse ran up the clock.”
Answer________
3. “To fetch a pail of water.”
Answer________
4. “Did you ever see such a sight in your life?”
Answer________
5. “Hi-ho, the derry-o ...”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “That lives on Drury Lane.”
Answer________
7. “Have you any wool?”
Answer________
8. “There I met an old man who would not say his prayers.”
Answer________
9. “Life is but a dream.”
Answer________
10. “E-I-E-I-O.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. “That’s the way the money goes.”
Answer________
12. “Out came the sun and dried up all the rain.”
Answer________
13. “My dame has lost her shoe.”
Answer________
14. “The sheep’s in the meadow, the cow’s in the corn.”
Answer________
15. “Like a diamond in the sky.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Peter Piper.” 2. “Hickory Dickory Dock.” 3. “Jack and Jill.” 4. “Three Blind Mice.” 5. “The Farmer in the Dell.” 6. “The Muffin Man.” 7. “Baa, Baa, Black Sheep.” 8. “Goosey Goosey Gander.” 9. “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” 10. “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.” 11. “Pop Goes the Weasel.” 12. “Itsy Bitsy Spider.” 13. “Cock a Doodle Doo.” 14. “Little Boy Blue.” 15. “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
