Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MONDEGREENS
Mondegreens (oronyms) result from mishearing a statement or song lyric. The misheard words are underlined. Provide the correct words. (e.g., “Olive, the other reindeer.” Answer: All of.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1 “I led the pigeons to the flag.”
Answer________
2. “The ants are my friends.”
Answer________
3. “The girl with colitis goes by.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Excuse me while I kiss this guy.”
Answer________
5. “Blessed art thou, a monk swimming.”
Answer________
6. “Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “The bright blessed day and the dog said goodnight.”
Answer________
8. “I’ll never leave your pizza burning.”
Answer________
9. “The girl from Emphysema goes walking.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. I pledge allegiance. 2. The answer. 3. Kaleidoscope eyes. 4. Kiss the sky. 5. Amongst women. 6. Piece of me. 7. The dark sacred night. 8. Never be your beast of burden. 9. Ipanema.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
