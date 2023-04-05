Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHOSE ISLAND?
To which country does the island belong? (e.g., Liberty Island. Answer: U.S.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Corsica
Answer________
2. Baffin Island
Answer________
3. Mykonos
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Canary Islands
Answer________
5. Sardinia
Answer________
6. Galapagos Islands
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Bali
Answer________
8. Madeira Island
Answer________
9. Easter Island
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. France. 2. Canada. 3. Greece. 4. Spain. 5. Italy. 6. Ecuador. 7. Indonesia. 8. Portugal. 9. Chile.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
