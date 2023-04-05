Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHOSE ISLAND?

To which country does the island belong? (e.g., Liberty Island. Answer: U.S.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Corsica

2. Baffin Island

3. Mykonos

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Canary Islands

5. Sardinia

6. Galapagos Islands

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Bali

8. Madeira Island

9. Easter Island

ANSWERS: 1. France. 2. Canada. 3. Greece. 4. Spain. 5. Italy. 6. Ecuador. 7. Indonesia. 8. Portugal. 9. Chile.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

