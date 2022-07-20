Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TRENDY WORDS AND EXPRESSIONS
Use one word to complete the sentence. The meaning of the word/expression is provided. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., The home should be a place to ____ out: (relax, unwind). Answer: Chill.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Each reporter put a different ____ on the event: (emphasis or interpretation)
Answer________
2. I try to reduce my use of _____ plastic cups and bags: (designed to be used only once)
Answer________
3. If they hope to defeat the champion, they had better bring their ____: (best performance)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. I ____ every time he uses the word “ain’t”: (feel disgust or embarrassment)
Answer________
5. We have scrapped our travel plans in favor of a ____: (a holiday spent at home)
Answer________
6. The team is on the ___ and will find out tonight if they made the playoffs: (state of uncertainty)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. You can _____ the performance from your computer: (receive real-time over the internet)
Answer________
8. She was still _____ about her ex-husband’s remarriage: (unable to sort out opinions)
Answer________
9. I felt ____ when he said I shouldn’t eat so much: (criticized about physical appearance)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Spin. 2. Single-use. 3. A-game. 4. Cringe. 5. Staycation. 6. Bubble. 7. Live-stream. 8. Conflicted. 9. Body-shamed.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.