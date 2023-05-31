Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: DAYS IN JUNE
(e.g., On what date in June 2023 is the longest period of sunlight in the U.S.? Answer: June 21.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This battle fought on June 18, 1815, was Napoleon’s last.
Answer________
2. How many days are there in June?
Answer________
3. Who was coronated on June 2, 1953?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This treaty ending World War I was signed on June 28, 1919.
Answer________
5. World ____ Day is celebrated annually on June 5.
Answer________
6. Disney recognizes June 9 as this character’s official birthday.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. People born in June have one of which two zodiac signs?
Answer________
8. What war is also known as the “June War”?
Answer________
9. What famous line did President John F. Kennedy deliver on June 26, 1963?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Battle of Waterloo. 2. Thirty. 3. Elizabeth II. 4. Treaty of Versailles. 5. Environment. 6. Donald Duck. 7. Cancer or Gemini. 8. Six-Day War. 9. “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.