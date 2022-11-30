Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on

Subject: IN BETWEEN

For some questions the answers may vary in different countries. (e.g., What day is between Tuesday and Thursday? Answer: Wednesday.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The Olympic medal between the gold and the bronze.

2. The university degree between bachelor’s and doctorate.

3. The planet between Earth and Jupiter.

4. A horse race finish between win and show.

5. The man between the butcher and the candlestick maker in the rhyme.

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. The U.S. president between Obama and Biden.

7. U.S. Army rank between private and sergeant.

8. Male singing voice between bass and tenor.

9. The rainbow color between red and yellow.

10. In a list of ranked poker hands, what is between a straight and a full house.

PH.D. LEVEL

11. The gift between a partridge in a pear tree and three French hens in the song.

12. The country between Afghanistan and Algeria in an alphabetical list.

13. The U.S. federal holiday between Columbus Day and Thanksgiving.

14. The book of the Old Testament between Genesis and Leviticus.

15. The sea between Italy and Croatia.

ANSWERS: 1. Silver. 2. Master’s. 3. Mars. 4. Place. 5. Baker. 6. Trump. 7. Corporal. 8. Baritone. 9. Orange. 10. Flush. 11. Two turtle doves. 12. Albania. 13. Veterans Day. 14. Exodus. 15. Adriatic.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

