Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on
Subject: IN BETWEEN
For some questions the answers may vary in different countries. (e.g., What day is between Tuesday and Thursday? Answer: Wednesday.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The Olympic medal between the gold and the bronze.
Answer________
2. The university degree between bachelor’s and doctorate.
Answer________
3. The planet between Earth and Jupiter.
Answer________
4. A horse race finish between win and show.
Answer________
5. The man between the butcher and the candlestick maker in the rhyme.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The U.S. president between Obama and Biden.
Answer________
7. U.S. Army rank between private and sergeant.
Answer________
8. Male singing voice between bass and tenor.
Answer________
9. The rainbow color between red and yellow.
Answer________
10. In a list of ranked poker hands, what is between a straight and a full house.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The gift between a partridge in a pear tree and three French hens in the song.
Answer________
12. The country between Afghanistan and Algeria in an alphabetical list.
Answer________
13. The U.S. federal holiday between Columbus Day and Thanksgiving.
Answer________
14. The book of the Old Testament between Genesis and Leviticus.
Answer________
15. The sea between Italy and Croatia.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Silver. 2. Master’s. 3. Mars. 4. Place. 5. Baker. 6. Trump. 7. Corporal. 8. Baritone. 9. Orange. 10. Flush. 11. Two turtle doves. 12. Albania. 13. Veterans Day. 14. Exodus. 15. Adriatic.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
