ACROSS
1 Make lower in prestige
6 Bread mass
10 Underground passage
14 Confronts
19 Silent performers
20 Pipe or barrel
22 Kind of bear
24 Like a lot
25 Frontiersman Daniel __
26 Like a fish
27 Threefold
28 Peterson SFB org.
29 Sicilian volcano
30 Knolls
32 "__ __ La Mancha"
34 Memo
35 Cousin to barrelhouse music
39 Not a soul (2 wds.)
41 Bank customer
43 Efface
45 Oneness
47 Fleur- __ __
48 A reptile
51 Fate
53 God of thunder
55 Nothing
56 Health club
59 Damage, in a way
61 Captain of the Nautilus
62 Cheese type
64 A kind of cardboard
66 Sharpened
68 Promontory
70 Fearful
72 Kitchen strainer
73 Senior ones
75 "Lord" or "Lady"
77 Flaxen cloth
79 Perpetually
80 Northern tribe
82 Approaches
84 Grew worse
86 Oven
88 Sent a telegram
90 Fair attraction
91 Detailed examination
95 Angered
97 Of the lower back
101 Big cat
102 __ voce
104 Thresh about
106 Mushroomed
108 Leaves unmentioned
110 Cold
112 Kermit is one
114 Gamut
115 Truth
117 Essays of __
118 Aurum
120 Ignoble
121 Netherlands town
122 Pickled fish
124 Wicked
126 Superficial layer
128 Foxy
129 Of blood
131 Writer __ Jong
133 Plate of mixed greens
135 Made less valuable
139 Mends
141 Fertilizer ingredient
145 Injury
146 Kind of orange
148 Posts
150 Long-legged bird
151 Serpent
153 Rome's river
155 Take malicious delight
157 __ -garde
158 One out of bed
159 Musical work
160 Incline
161 Verso's opposite
162 Cubic meter
163 Abbr. in citations (2 wds.)
164 Church area
165 Fastener
DOWN
1 Fossil resin
2 Life of a region
3 Amid
4 Legislative body
5 Wind dir.
6 __ Alamos
7 Theater sect.
8 One more time
9 Unpleasant effects
10 Fitting
11 Campus bldg.
12 Greek epic
13 Turned into leather
14 Devotee
15 Handsome guy
16 French painter
17 One of the Muses
18 Passover feast
21 Synthetic fabric
23 Begin again
31 Huff
33 Book leaf
36 Annoy
37 Big pipe
38 City in Germany
40 Old anesthetic
42 "__ Marner"
44 Ant
46 Sing a certain way
48 Tennis great Arthur __
49 Chide
50 Black-and-white animal
52 Red dye
54 Swift
56 Madden or Buscemi
57 Like a highway
58 Golden- __
60 Smell
63 Below-ground worker
65 Chicken style
67 Slobber
69 Cook in water
70 Frighten
71 "The __ Wears Prada"
74 Remains
76 Hideout
78 Complication
81 Org. cousin
83 Vend
85 Arboreal animal
87 Money for church
89 Unhearing
91 Intended
92 Bte __
93 Opposing one
94 Set of steps
96 Mournful song
98 "Dracula" author __ Stoker
99 Moorehead the actress
100 Kingly
101 Score in tennis
103 Martini fruit
105 Aquatic birds
107 Gainsay
109 Precipitous
111 Scottish landowner
113 Gather
116 Oman neighbor
119 Sandwich shop
123 Woolly
125 Neeson or Hemsworth
126 Pudding flavor
127 Rodent
129 Sledge
130 Certain Hebrew tribe member
132 Cliffs
134 Nonsense
135 Burns
136 Clothing for nuns
137 Notched
138 First appearance
140 Sailing vessel
142 Banana tree
143 Colors
144 Bar legally
147 Spartan queen
149 Weakens
152 Exist
154 Kinsman (Abbr.)
156 Summertime wear
157 Curved path
