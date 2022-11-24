ACROSS

1 Make lower in prestige

6 Bread mass

10 Underground passage

14 Confronts

19 Silent performers

20 Pipe or barrel

22 Kind of bear

24 Like a lot

25 Frontiersman Daniel __

26 Like a fish

27 Threefold

28 Peterson SFB org.

29 Sicilian volcano

30 Knolls

32 "__ __ La Mancha"

34 Memo

35 Cousin to barrelhouse music

39 Not a soul (2 wds.)

41 Bank customer

43 Efface

45 Oneness

47 Fleur- __ __

48 A reptile

51 Fate

53 God of thunder

55 Nothing

56 Health club

59 Damage, in a way

61 Captain of the Nautilus

62 Cheese type

64 A kind of cardboard

66 Sharpened

68 Promontory

70 Fearful

72 Kitchen strainer

73 Senior ones

75 "Lord" or "Lady"

77 Flaxen cloth

79 Perpetually

80 Northern tribe

82 Approaches

84 Grew worse

86 Oven

88 Sent a telegram

90 Fair attraction

91 Detailed examination

95 Angered

97 Of the lower back

101 Big cat

102 __ voce

104 Thresh about

106 Mushroomed

108 Leaves unmentioned

110 Cold

112 Kermit is one

114 Gamut

115 Truth

117 Essays of __

118 Aurum

120 Ignoble

121 Netherlands town

122 Pickled fish

124 Wicked

126 Superficial layer

128 Foxy

129 Of blood

131 Writer __ Jong

133 Plate of mixed greens

135 Made less valuable

139 Mends

141 Fertilizer ingredient

145 Injury

146 Kind of orange

148 Posts

150 Long-legged bird

151 Serpent

153 Rome's river

155 Take malicious delight

157 __ -garde

158 One out of bed

159 Musical work

160 Incline

161 Verso's opposite

162 Cubic meter

163 Abbr. in citations (2 wds.)

164 Church area

165 Fastener

DOWN

1 Fossil resin

2 Life of a region

3 Amid

4 Legislative body

5 Wind dir.

6 __ Alamos

7 Theater sect.

8 One more time

9 Unpleasant effects

10 Fitting

11 Campus bldg.

12 Greek epic

13 Turned into leather

14 Devotee

15 Handsome guy

16 French painter

17 One of the Muses

18 Passover feast

21 Synthetic fabric

23 Begin again

31 Huff

33 Book leaf

36 Annoy

37 Big pipe

38 City in Germany

40 Old anesthetic

42 "__ Marner"

44 Ant

46 Sing a certain way

48 Tennis great Arthur __

49 Chide

50 Black-and-white animal

52 Red dye

54 Swift

56 Madden or Buscemi

57 Like a highway

58 Golden- __

60 Smell

63 Below-ground worker

65 Chicken style

67 Slobber

69 Cook in water

70 Frighten

71 "The __ Wears Prada"

74 Remains

76 Hideout

78 Complication

81 Org. cousin

83 Vend

85 Arboreal animal

87 Money for church

89 Unhearing

91 Intended

92 Bte __

93 Opposing one

94 Set of steps

96 Mournful song

98 "Dracula" author __ Stoker

99 Moorehead the actress

100 Kingly

101 Score in tennis

103 Martini fruit

105 Aquatic birds

107 Gainsay

109 Precipitous

111 Scottish landowner

113 Gather

116 Oman neighbor

119 Sandwich shop

123 Woolly

125 Neeson or Hemsworth

126 Pudding flavor

127 Rodent

129 Sledge

130 Certain Hebrew tribe member

132 Cliffs

134 Nonsense

135 Burns

136 Clothing for nuns

137 Notched

138 First appearance

140 Sailing vessel

142 Banana tree

143 Colors

144 Bar legally

147 Spartan queen

149 Weakens

152 Exist

154 Kinsman (Abbr.)

156 Summertime wear

157 Curved path

