Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TO + 3
Each answer is a five-letter word that starts with "to." (e.g., Not yesterday. Answer: Today.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Sliced bread browned by heat.
Answer________
2. Most adults have 32 of them. A single one is called a ____.
Answer________
3. One is atop the Statue of Liberty.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Ink in the form of a powder that you put into a printer.
Answer________
5. A medicine that strengthens and invigorates.
Answer________
6. An absorbent cloth for wiping or drying.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The body excluding the head, neck and limbs.
Answer________
8. The whole amount.
Answer________
9. A keepsake or souvenir.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Toast. 2. Tooth. 3. Torch. 4. Toner. 5. Tonic. 6. Towel. 7. Torso. 8. Total. 9. Token.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
