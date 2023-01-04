Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “C” IN SCIENCE
Each answer is a single word that begins with “c.” (e.g., The use of extreme cold in medical treatment. Answer: Cryotherapy.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The hard central part of some fruit, such as apples, that contains the seeds.
2. The process by which water forms on windows when warm air changes into liquid.
3. A temperature scale on which water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.
4. Trees that have fruit called cones and leaves called needles.
5. A bright object in space that has a tail of gas and dust.
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. One of the four pointed conical teeth.
7. Something that consists of two or more substances mixed together.
8. One of several substances, such as sugar or starch, that provides the body with energy.
9. A severe storm in which the wind spins in a circle.
10. A large wading bird or a tall machine for lifting heavy objects.
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Tending to move away from a center or axis.
12. A substance that accelerates a chemical reaction without itself being affected.
13. A hard shell on the back of an animal such as a turtle.
14. In humans, each cell normally contains 23 pairs of these.
15. A type of thin cloud found very high in the sky.
ANSWERS: 1. Core. 2. Condensation. 3. Celsius. 4. Conifers. 5. Comet. 6. Cuspid or canine. 7. Compound. 8. Carbohydrate. 9. Cyclone. 10. Crane. 11. Centrifugal. 12. Catalyst. 13. Carapace. 14. Chromosomes. 15. Cirrus.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
