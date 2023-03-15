Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICAN GEOGRAPHY
(e.g., Term used to describe a swampy arm or slow-moving outlet of a lake. Answer: Bayou.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Since 1921, this city has been the home of the Miss America pageant.
Answer________
2. Name the largest park in Manhattan.
Answer________
3. The fishhook shape of this Atlantic resort area is easily recognized on a map.
Answer________
4. Identify the largest body of saltwater in North America.
Answer________
5. Which state borders the St. Lawrence River?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. This city inspired the U.S. version of the board game Monopoly.
Answer________
7. In which city is Yale University?
Answer________
8. Old Faithful is found in this national park.
Answer________
9. This city was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Answer________
10. This state is bordered by the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the north.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The name of this Manhattan street is metonymous with the American advertising industry.
Answer________
12. This pioneer trail to the Pacific Northwest extended about 2,000 miles.
Answer________
13. Which four states share the “Four Corners” region?
Answer________
14. This city in Alabama is known as the center for the 1960s civil rights movement.
Answer________
15. This city in Nevada is known as “The Biggest Little City in the World.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Atlantic City, New Jersey. 2. Central Park. 3. Cape Cod. 4. Great Salt Lake. 5. New York State. 6. Atlantic City, New Jersey. 7. New Haven, Connecticut. 8. Yellowstone National Park. 9. Richmond, Virginia. 10. North Dakota. 11. Madison Avenue. 12. Oregon Trail. 13. Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. 14. Selma, Alabama. 15. Reno, Nevada.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
