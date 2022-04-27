ACROSS

1 "Beat it!"

6 Crunchy

11 Pigtail

16 Disney's "Lady and the __"

21 Jalopy

22 Knight's weapon

23 Matisse or

Rousseau

24 Waterway

25 Revolving

machine part

26 Burned

28 Overact

29 Yoko __

30 "Little Women" name

31 Gun gp.

32 Pimpinella

34 Tax org.

35 Dimple

37 __ and outs

38 Middle

40 Poetic time of day

41 John __ Passos

42 Further

44 Earnest

46 Regretted

49 Narrow-bladed sword

52 Shock

53 Kind

55 Noun form

59 African antelope

60 At the proper time

61 Gumshoe

64 Covered porch in Hawaii

65 Calendar abbr.

66 Roadster

67 Remunerated

68 Magna __ laude

70 Buckwheat

pancake

71 Mon. follower

72 Release

73 Cotton pod

74 In front

76 "__ Got a Secret"

77 Austrian composer

79 Distant

80 Wrinkle

82 Told surreptitiously

84 Flexible tube

85 Dart

86 Before long

87 Kind of jacket

88 Enervate

90 Swearword

91 Roadside

establishment

92 Made nervous

95 Sprinted

96 Finger

98 Bettors' concern

100 Rage

101 Part of Eur.

102 Reasoner's word

104 Car for hire

105 Hint

106 Kitchen scrap

107 Tidy

108 Artery insert

110 Made an angry look

112 Essential thing

113 Adhesive

114 Spotted bird

116 Actor __ Wallach

117 "__ Misbehavin'"

118 Component

119 Quarrel

121 Since

124 Hasten

125 __ Cruces

128 __ cit.

130 __ macabre

131 Cap for a Scot

132 Fall birthstone

136 Over and __

137 Ignore defiantly

139 Insect egg

140 Muse tally

141 Actress

__ Thurman

142 Sun-baked clay

144 Supporting

structure

147 __ lazuli

149 Money in Serbia

150 Slow, in music

151 "Bolero" composer

152 Wonderland girl

153 Austere

154 Lab compound

155 Efface

156 Runner in a

footrace

DOWN

1 Young haddock

2 Hag

3 Boca __

4 From __ __ Z

5 Mal de __

6 Customer

7 Talks wildly

8 Go very slowly

9 School subj.

10 Long flag

11 Put into words

12 Grassy expanse

13 Wall pier

14 Peace personified

15 Neater

16 Family diagram

17 Edge

18 Eschew

19 The subway in Paris

20 Urge

27 Stoltz or Clapton

30 Coffin stand

33 Tight

36 Make impure

38 Like a fox

39 Set of three things

43 Cot

44 Fly alone

45 Shade tree

47 Fish sometimes pickled

48 Dull

49 Sleeps

50 Northern Native

51 Bad check writer

52 Plant fiber

54 Coffee cake

56 Most improbable

57 Artless

58 Ate

60 Club charges

61 __ soda

62 Natural slope

63 Take legal action

66 A poison

67 Window in a ship

69 Duck

72 Melted together

73 Angler's need

74 Unknown writer (Abbr.)

75 God or goddess

78 Copacetic (Hyph.)

79 Level

81 Free electrons

83 Toward the stern

85 Weakness

88 Take forcibly

89 Dirt

92 Litter's littlest

93 A Muse

94 Hinder

97 One-liner

99 Failure

100 Clenched hand

103 Burden

105 Exclaimed

106 Magic charm

107 Tex-Mex fare

109 Abbr. in recipes

111 Priest's vestment

112 __ -en-scne

113 "N'est-ce __?"

115 Corridor

117 Severly simple

118 Be in a rage

120 Take a leisurely drive

122 Synagogue official

123 Indigo

124 Grate

125 Lots and lots

126 Books exam

127 Pebble

129 Makes whole again

131 Whitewalls

133 Student

134 Another vestment

135 Cutting beam

137 Seedless plant

138 Big top

140 __ Scotia

143 Tavern

145 Sault __ Marie

146 Armed conflict

147 Take it on the __

148 __ Baba

