ACROSS
1 "Beat it!"
6 Crunchy
11 Pigtail
16 Disney's "Lady and the __"
21 Jalopy
22 Knight's weapon
23 Matisse or
Rousseau
24 Waterway
25 Revolving
machine part
26 Burned
28 Overact
29 Yoko __
30 "Little Women" name
31 Gun gp.
32 Pimpinella
34 Tax org.
35 Dimple
37 __ and outs
38 Middle
40 Poetic time of day
41 John __ Passos
42 Further
44 Earnest
46 Regretted
49 Narrow-bladed sword
52 Shock
53 Kind
55 Noun form
59 African antelope
60 At the proper time
61 Gumshoe
64 Covered porch in Hawaii
65 Calendar abbr.
66 Roadster
67 Remunerated
68 Magna __ laude
70 Buckwheat
pancake
71 Mon. follower
72 Release
73 Cotton pod
74 In front
76 "__ Got a Secret"
77 Austrian composer
79 Distant
80 Wrinkle
82 Told surreptitiously
84 Flexible tube
85 Dart
86 Before long
87 Kind of jacket
88 Enervate
90 Swearword
91 Roadside
establishment
92 Made nervous
95 Sprinted
96 Finger
98 Bettors' concern
100 Rage
101 Part of Eur.
102 Reasoner's word
104 Car for hire
105 Hint
106 Kitchen scrap
107 Tidy
108 Artery insert
110 Made an angry look
112 Essential thing
113 Adhesive
114 Spotted bird
116 Actor __ Wallach
117 "__ Misbehavin'"
118 Component
119 Quarrel
121 Since
124 Hasten
125 __ Cruces
128 __ cit.
130 __ macabre
131 Cap for a Scot
132 Fall birthstone
136 Over and __
137 Ignore defiantly
139 Insect egg
140 Muse tally
141 Actress
__ Thurman
142 Sun-baked clay
144 Supporting
structure
147 __ lazuli
149 Money in Serbia
150 Slow, in music
151 "Bolero" composer
152 Wonderland girl
153 Austere
154 Lab compound
155 Efface
156 Runner in a
footrace
DOWN
1 Young haddock
2 Hag
3 Boca __
4 From __ __ Z
5 Mal de __
6 Customer
7 Talks wildly
8 Go very slowly
9 School subj.
10 Long flag
11 Put into words
12 Grassy expanse
13 Wall pier
14 Peace personified
15 Neater
16 Family diagram
17 Edge
18 Eschew
19 The subway in Paris
20 Urge
27 Stoltz or Clapton
30 Coffin stand
33 Tight
36 Make impure
38 Like a fox
39 Set of three things
43 Cot
44 Fly alone
45 Shade tree
47 Fish sometimes pickled
48 Dull
49 Sleeps
50 Northern Native
51 Bad check writer
52 Plant fiber
54 Coffee cake
56 Most improbable
57 Artless
58 Ate
60 Club charges
61 __ soda
62 Natural slope
63 Take legal action
66 A poison
67 Window in a ship
69 Duck
72 Melted together
73 Angler's need
74 Unknown writer (Abbr.)
75 God or goddess
78 Copacetic (Hyph.)
79 Level
81 Free electrons
83 Toward the stern
85 Weakness
88 Take forcibly
89 Dirt
92 Litter's littlest
93 A Muse
94 Hinder
97 One-liner
99 Failure
100 Clenched hand
103 Burden
105 Exclaimed
106 Magic charm
107 Tex-Mex fare
109 Abbr. in recipes
111 Priest's vestment
112 __ -en-scne
113 "N'est-ce __?"
115 Corridor
117 Severly simple
118 Be in a rage
120 Take a leisurely drive
122 Synagogue official
123 Indigo
124 Grate
125 Lots and lots
126 Books exam
127 Pebble
129 Makes whole again
131 Whitewalls
133 Student
134 Another vestment
135 Cutting beam
137 Seedless plant
138 Big top
140 __ Scotia
143 Tavern
145 Sault __ Marie
146 Armed conflict
147 Take it on the __
148 __ Baba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.