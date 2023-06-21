Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CANADA DAY
(e.g., Canada Day was formerly known as _____ Day. Answer: Dominion.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Canada Day is often informally referred to as "Canada's _____."
Answer________
2. In 1867, the United Canadas were united with New Brunswick and Nova ____.
Answer________
3. How many provinces are in Canada today?
Answer________
4. Name the three Prairie Provinces.
Answer________
5. Which province is the most westerly?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Canada does not have a president. It has a _____.
Answer________
7. Each province does not have a governor. They each have a _____.
Answer________
8. What is the capital city of Canada?
Answer________
9. Name the three largest metropolitan areas in Canada.
Answer________
10. What is Canada's national anthem?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What position is the federal representative of the British monarch?
Answer________
12. Translate Canada's motto: "A mari usque ad mare."
Answer________
13. The Senate is the Upper House. What is the Lower House?
Answer________
14. What River is fed by the Great Lakes?
Answer________
15. Name Canada's oldest national park.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Birthday. 2. Scotia. 3. Ten. 4. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. 5. British Columbia. 6. Prime minister. 7. Premier. 8. Ottawa. 9. Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. 10. "O Canada." 11. Governor general. 12. From sea to sea. 13. House of Commons. 14. St. Lawrence River. 15. Banff National Park.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
