Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: “A” COUNTRIES

Identify the country with a name that begins with the letter “A.” (e.g., Its name starts with the first and last letters of the alphabet. Answer: Azerbaijan.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. It is also the name of a continent.

2. A South American country.

3. The Taliban returned to power here in 2021.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. A landlocked European country with a red and white flag.

5. It is bordered by France to the north and Spain to the south.

6. The largest country by area in Africa.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. It has shorelines on both the Adriatic Sea and the Ionian Sea.

8. It is 85.9% mountain area; more than Switzerland or Nepal.

9. After Brazil, it is the second largest (both area and population) Portuguese-speaking country.

ANSWERS: 1. Australia. 2. Argentina. 3. Afghanistan. 4. Austria. 5. Andorra. 6. Algeria. 7. Albania. 8. Armenia. 9. Angola.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

