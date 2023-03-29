Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “A” COUNTRIES
Identify the country with a name that begins with the letter “A.” (e.g., Its name starts with the first and last letters of the alphabet. Answer: Azerbaijan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It is also the name of a continent.
Answer________
2. A South American country.
Answer________
3. The Taliban returned to power here in 2021.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A landlocked European country with a red and white flag.
Answer________
5. It is bordered by France to the north and Spain to the south.
Answer________
6. The largest country by area in Africa.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. It has shorelines on both the Adriatic Sea and the Ionian Sea.
Answer________
8. It is 85.9% mountain area; more than Switzerland or Nepal.
Answer________
9. After Brazil, it is the second largest (both area and population) Portuguese-speaking country.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Australia. 2. Argentina. 3. Afghanistan. 4. Austria. 5. Andorra. 6. Algeria. 7. Albania. 8. Armenia. 9. Angola.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.