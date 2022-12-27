Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-WORD BOOK TITLES
Complete the three-word title. Each title starts with "The." The name of the author is provided. (e.g., "The Silent ____," by Alex Michaelides. Answer: Patient.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "The Great ___," by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Answer________
2. "The Hunger ____," by Suzanne Collins
Answer________
3. "The Bluest ____," by Toni Morrison
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "The Book ____," by Markus Zusak
Answer________
5. "The Kite ____," by Khaled Hosseini
Answer________
6. "The Princess ____," by William Goldman
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "The Phantom ____," by Norton Juster
Answer________
8. "The Shooting ____," by Anton Chekhov, (also Isabel Colegate)
Answer________
9. "The Bell ____," by Sylvia Plath
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Gatsby. 2. Games. 3. Eye. 4. Thief. 5. Runner. 6. Bride. 7. Tollbooth. 8. Party. 9. Jar.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
