Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHRISTMAS CAROLS
Provide the title of the carol that contains the line. (e.g., "O come, let us adore Him." Answer: "O Come, All Ye Faithful.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay."
Answer________
2. "Brightly shone the moon that night, though the frost was cruel."
Answer________
3. "On a cold winter's night that was so deep."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "The world in solemn stillness lay, to hear the angels sing."
Answer________
5. "Joyful, all ye nations rise, join the triumph of the skies."
Answer________
6. "Don we now our gay apparel."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Let every heart prepare Him room, and Heaven and nature sing."
Answer________
8. "Long lay the world in sin and error pining."
Answer________
9. "Holy infant so tender and mild."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Away in a Manger." 2. "Good King Wenceslas." 3. "The First Noel." 4. "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear." 5. "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." 6. "Deck the Halls." 7. "Joy to the World." 8. "O Holy Night." 9. "Silent Night."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
