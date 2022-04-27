Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHARACTER CREATORS
Name the most famous fictional character created by the author. (e.g., Lucy Maud Montgomery. Answer: Anne Shirley.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Bram Stoker
Answer________
2. Mary Shelley
Answer________
3. Arthur Conan Doyle
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. J.K. Rowling
Answer________
5. Ian Fleming
Answer________
6. Edgar Rice Burroughs
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. J.D. Salinger
Answer________
8. Lewis Carroll
Answer________
9. Thomas Harris
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Dracula. 2. Frankenstein’s monster. 3. Sherlock Holmes. 4. Harry Potter. 5. James Bond. 6. Tarzan. 7. Holden Caulfield. 8. Alice. 9. Hannibal Lecter.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
