Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CHARACTER CREATORS

Name the most famous fictional character created by the author. (e.g., Lucy Maud Montgomery. Answer: Anne Shirley.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Bram Stoker

Answer________

2. Mary Shelley

Answer________

3. Arthur Conan Doyle

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. J.K. Rowling

Answer________

5. Ian Fleming

Answer________

6. Edgar Rice Burroughs

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. J.D. Salinger

Answer________

8. Lewis Carroll

Answer________

9. Thomas Harris

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Dracula. 2. Frankenstein’s monster. 3. Sherlock Holmes. 4. Harry Potter. 5. James Bond. 6. Tarzan. 7. Holden Caulfield. 8. Alice. 9. Hannibal Lecter.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

