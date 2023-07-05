Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICAN LITERATURE NOBEL PRIZE WINNERS
The year of the win and one of the person’s works are given. Name the winner. (e.g., 2016: “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Answer: Bob Dylan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. 1962: “Of Mice and Men”
2. 1954: “A Farewell to Arms”
3. 1938: “The Good Earth”
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. 1949: “The Sound and the Fury”
5. 1930: “Elmer Gantry”
6. 1976: “Humboldt’s Gift”
PH.D. LEVEL
7. 1993: “Beloved”
8. 1948: “The Waste Land”
9. 1936: “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”
ANSWERS: 1. John Steinbeck. 2. Ernest Hemingway. 3. Pearl S. Buck. 4. William Faulkner. 5. Sinclair Lewis. 6. Saul Bellow. 7. Toni Morrison. 8. T.S. Eliot. 9. Eugene O’Neill.
