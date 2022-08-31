ACROSS

1 Of John Paul I or II

6 School (Abbr.)

10 Winglike

14 Sanctify

19 "Home __"

20 Wandering one

22 Kitchen device

24 Support for a canvas

25 Wise lawgiver

26 Incline

27 Della or Pee Wee

28 Texas player

29 Bangkok native

30 Like some floors

32 Bongos

34 Chair

35 Sincere

39 Alpine resort town

41 Welder's tool

43 Tropical animal

45 India neighbor

47 Musical groups

48 Bud

51 Suave

53 Black

55 Tiny colonist

56 Down in the dumps

59 Part of QED

61 Himalayas legend

62 Greek coin

64 Custard cousin

66 Heron

68 Color

70 Kind of symbol

72 Saying

73 Romeo and Juliet, e.g.

75 In reserve (2 wds.)

77 Summary

79 Double agent

80 To wit

82 Ache

84 Hard-working

86 Writer __ Bellow

88 Wiped

90 Painter Salvador __

91 "What's new, ___?"

95 Was too fond

97 Anti-war

101 __ in the woods

102 "Go now!"

104 Regular

106 Boredom

108 Golf clubs

110 Right to enter

112 Fat

114 Bellini work

115 Jeweled headdress

117 Handle

118 Ancient ointment

120 Plumbing problem

121 Defunct plane type (Abbr.)

122 __ de deux

124 Instrument

126 Road

128 Compass pt.

129 Big buildings

131 Racket

133 Of warships

135 Stainless

139 Mend

141 Break in play

145 Debatable

146 Musical drama

148 Insects

150 Call option

151 Cruel fellow

153 Rousseau title

155 Wrinkles

157 __ Carlo

158 City in Germany

159 Make merry

160 The Pentateuch

161 Quechuan

162 Raises

163 Judge

164 Wall St. abbr.

165 Cloth workers

DOWN

1 Adhesive

2 Word of greeting

3 __ bear

4 Apply oil ceremonially

5 Writer __ Deighton

6 __ poetica

7 Young animal

8 Eschew

9 Get off on the tarmac

10 Timetable abbr.

11 Fibbed

12 Bitter

13 Outcome

14 "Luck __ __ Lady"

15 Lariats

16 Lab compound

17 Glacial ridge

18 A deadly sin

21 Female ruff

23 Suckerfish

31 Cool

33 Oscillate

36 __ -de-vie

37 Nimble

38 Where Lhasa is

40 Wooden shoe

42 Tribal emblem

44 Proportion

46 Of a rounded body part

48 Skin

49 Inert gas

50 Insect stage

52 Simpleton

54 Well-known

56 Anglo- __

57 Leaning

58 Rounded roof

60 Abound

63 Crystal-clear

65 Shiny fabric

67 Long lock

69 Fastened

70 Sober

71 Lunch option

74 Does in

76 Funny guy

78 Cockpit VIP

81 Plant of arid regions

83 Earns

85 Granted

87 Pine family member

89 __ ex machina

91 French city

92 Sub (Hyph.)

93 Transmit

94 Implied but unsaid

96 Discourage

98 Graven image

99 Femme fatale

100 Person

101 Commands

103 Hard-rind fruit

105 Memorize

107 Fashion

109 Plant part

111 Set of steps

113 Handle

116 Actress __ Thomas

119 Hindu goddess

123 Marksman in hiding

125 Actor __ Neeson

126 Part

127 Scot's cap

129 Spread for bread

130 Appeared

132 Leggy bird

134 Tart

135 Earth pigment

136 Scandinavian

137 The March King

138 Propel

140 Higgins or Winkler

142 Weight unit

143 __ Pradesh

144 Time of life

147 Toward shelter

149 Seven __

152 Print measures

154 Shade tree

156 That girl

157 Central

