ACROSS
1 Of John Paul I or II
6 School (Abbr.)
10 Winglike
14 Sanctify
19 "Home __"
20 Wandering one
22 Kitchen device
24 Support for a canvas
25 Wise lawgiver
26 Incline
27 Della or Pee Wee
28 Texas player
29 Bangkok native
30 Like some floors
32 Bongos
34 Chair
35 Sincere
39 Alpine resort town
41 Welder's tool
43 Tropical animal
45 India neighbor
47 Musical groups
48 Bud
51 Suave
53 Black
55 Tiny colonist
56 Down in the dumps
59 Part of QED
61 Himalayas legend
62 Greek coin
64 Custard cousin
66 Heron
68 Color
70 Kind of symbol
72 Saying
73 Romeo and Juliet, e.g.
75 In reserve (2 wds.)
77 Summary
79 Double agent
80 To wit
82 Ache
84 Hard-working
86 Writer __ Bellow
88 Wiped
90 Painter Salvador __
91 "What's new, ___?"
95 Was too fond
97 Anti-war
101 __ in the woods
102 "Go now!"
104 Regular
106 Boredom
108 Golf clubs
110 Right to enter
112 Fat
114 Bellini work
115 Jeweled headdress
117 Handle
118 Ancient ointment
120 Plumbing problem
121 Defunct plane type (Abbr.)
122 __ de deux
124 Instrument
126 Road
128 Compass pt.
129 Big buildings
131 Racket
133 Of warships
135 Stainless
139 Mend
141 Break in play
145 Debatable
146 Musical drama
148 Insects
150 Call option
151 Cruel fellow
153 Rousseau title
155 Wrinkles
157 __ Carlo
158 City in Germany
159 Make merry
160 The Pentateuch
161 Quechuan
162 Raises
163 Judge
164 Wall St. abbr.
165 Cloth workers
DOWN
1 Adhesive
2 Word of greeting
3 __ bear
4 Apply oil ceremonially
5 Writer __ Deighton
6 __ poetica
7 Young animal
8 Eschew
9 Get off on the tarmac
10 Timetable abbr.
11 Fibbed
12 Bitter
13 Outcome
14 "Luck __ __ Lady"
15 Lariats
16 Lab compound
17 Glacial ridge
18 A deadly sin
21 Female ruff
23 Suckerfish
31 Cool
33 Oscillate
36 __ -de-vie
37 Nimble
38 Where Lhasa is
40 Wooden shoe
42 Tribal emblem
44 Proportion
46 Of a rounded body part
48 Skin
49 Inert gas
50 Insect stage
52 Simpleton
54 Well-known
56 Anglo- __
57 Leaning
58 Rounded roof
60 Abound
63 Crystal-clear
65 Shiny fabric
67 Long lock
69 Fastened
70 Sober
71 Lunch option
74 Does in
76 Funny guy
78 Cockpit VIP
81 Plant of arid regions
83 Earns
85 Granted
87 Pine family member
89 __ ex machina
91 French city
92 Sub (Hyph.)
93 Transmit
94 Implied but unsaid
96 Discourage
98 Graven image
99 Femme fatale
100 Person
101 Commands
103 Hard-rind fruit
105 Memorize
107 Fashion
109 Plant part
111 Set of steps
113 Handle
116 Actress __ Thomas
119 Hindu goddess
123 Marksman in hiding
125 Actor __ Neeson
126 Part
127 Scot's cap
129 Spread for bread
130 Appeared
132 Leggy bird
134 Tart
135 Earth pigment
136 Scandinavian
137 The March King
138 Propel
140 Higgins or Winkler
142 Weight unit
143 __ Pradesh
144 Time of life
147 Toward shelter
149 Seven __
152 Print measures
154 Shade tree
156 That girl
157 Central
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.