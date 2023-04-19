Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BRIDGES
(e.g., What body of water does the Golden Gate Bridge span? Answer: Golden Gate Strait.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What river does the Tower Bridge span?
2. What river does the George Washington Bridge span?
3. What body of water does Venice’s Rialto Bridge span?
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What river does the Brooklyn Bridge span?
5. The Ponte Vecchio Bridge spans the Arno River in this city.
6. Name Australia’s most famous bridge.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. It connects Canada’s Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick.
8. In which state is the Chesapeake Bay Bridge?
9. The Chapel Bridge crosses the River Reuss in this Swiss city.
ANSWERS: 1. Thames. 2. Hudson. 3. Grand Canal. 4. East River. 5. Florence. 6. Sydney Harbour Bridge. 7. Confederation Bridge. 8. Maryland. 9. Lucerne.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
